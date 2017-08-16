Latha Rajinikanth’s School Sealed by Landlord Over Rent Dispute

The school run by superstar Rajinikanth’s wife Latha has once again run into trouble, this time due to an alleged default on payment of rent. The landlord of the premises has sealed the 'Ashram' and students would now have to shift to another campus.The landlord claimed that the school management hasn't paid rent to the tune of Rs 2 crore, but the management has called these allegations ‘baseless’. A source from the management claimed that the school has been shut because of a legal dispute and it had nothing to do with a rental default.In a statement, the management said that it will move the court against the landlord. "We have faced lot of harassment in the recent past due to the family disputes of our landlord. It is not just about the rent but it is also about their exploitation of situation and it is about asking for unfair, unreasonable and exorbitant increment in rentals for which we have been negotiating and speaking with them," the statement said.The statement also said that they have decided to vacate the premises. It further stated: “Taking law into his own hands and without any information, once again, the landlord has created immense agony to the school, children, parents and management today.”Latha Rajinikanth’s lawyer Ravichandran told media persons that the school had paid all the dues. "We have proof of the rent paid to the landlord. Students won’t be affected as we will shift them to another location,” he said.This is not the first time that the school has landed into trouble. In December last year, the staff had started a protest over non-payment of salaries. The management had blamed demonetisation and promised to pay the salaries soon.