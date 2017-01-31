Latur Tragedy: Nine workers Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Nine workers were killed after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Maharashtra's Latur district, fire department officials said.

#UPDATE: Nine workers dead after inhaling poisonous gas in a factory in Maharashtra's Latur last night. pic.twitter.com/k2vSEicpGC — ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017

Some workers fell unconscious while cleaning a tank at Kirti Oil Mills at Latur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on Monday night, they said.

A few others climbed down into the tank to check on them but did not come out. They all died after inhaling poisonous gas, the officials added.

A probe in the matter has been started.