Latur Tragedy: Nine workers Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas in Maharashtra
Representational image
Mumbai: Nine workers were killed after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Maharashtra's Latur district, fire department officials said.
#UPDATE: Nine workers dead after inhaling poisonous gas in a factory in Maharashtra's Latur last night. pic.twitter.com/k2vSEicpGC
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017
Some workers fell unconscious while cleaning a tank at Kirti Oil Mills at Latur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on Monday night, they said.
A few others climbed down into the tank to check on them but did not come out. They all died after inhaling poisonous gas, the officials added.
A probe in the matter has been started.
