Law Student in Kerala Ends 8-yr-old Cycle of Rape, Chops Off Godman's Penis
Representative image.
Thiruvananthapuram: A 23-year-old law student in Kerala resorted to taking the law into her own hands on Friday night when she chopped off the penis of a 54-year-old self-styled godman who had allegedly been raping her since she was a minor.
According to a police complaint filed by the woman, the accused, identified as Swamy Gangeshananda, a member of the Kollam-based Panmana Ashram, had been raping her at her home for the last eight years. The woman said he first raped her when she was 16 years old.
The accused was rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College where an emergency surgery was performed. Hospital officials, however, said that 90% of his penis was cut off and was not in a position to be re-attached.
Local media reports said the woman’s mother has also been detained as she knew about the crime but failed to report it. In the police complaint, the law student has said that her mother was also sexually abused by the accused. Her father suffered a paralysis attack a few years ago.
In a statement, the Panmana Ashram, which was founded by social reformer Chattambi Swamikal, said, “The Swamy had left the ashram 15 years ago after completing his studies.”
(With inputs from News18 Kerala)
