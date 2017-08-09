LBS Kerala SET (K SET) Hall Ticket July 2017 Expected Today at lbskerala.com

The LBS Kerala State Eligibility Test (K SET) Hall Ticket July 2017 is expected to be released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology (A Government of Kerala State Undertaking) today. The K SET 2017 will be conducted on 20th August 2017 and the Hall Ticket containing Candidate’s Roll Number and Exam venue for the same is expected to be published this evening on the official website of LBS Kerala - lbskerala.com. LBS Kerala had notified 9th August 2017 as the date of issuing Online Hall Tickets under the Important Dates for K SET July 2017. Candidates who had applied for LBS Kerala SET July 2017 can download their Hall Ticket by following the instructions given below:Step 1: Visit the official results website -Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala SET Hall Ticket July 2017’Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and SubmitStep 4: Download the Hall Ticket and Take a Print Out for the Exam DayCandidates need to carry the Hall Ticket to ensure hassle free entry on the exam day i.e. August 20th 2017. Candidates who clear K SET July 2017 will be eligible to apply for the vacancies for Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State of Kerala and Non-Vocational Teachers under Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE), Kerala.Kerala State Eligibility Test (K SET) comprises of two papers of 120 questions each, viz:1. Paper I – Common for EveryonePaper I is divided into two parts - A. General Knowledge – B. Aptitude2. Paper II – Based on Candidates’ Post GraduationPaper II is set according to the Subject of Specialization at Post Graduate Level