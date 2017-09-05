GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Left MLA, KB Ganesh, Comes Out in Support of Arrested Actor Dileep

Those who have received favours from jailed Malayalam film actor Dileep should support him in the time of his misfortune, Kerala Congress (B) leader and MLA K B Ganesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2017, 7:51 PM IST
File photo of Malayalam actor Dileep.
The film actor-turned politician said this after visiting Dileep in Aluva sub-jail where he has been lodged following his arrest in connection with abduction and molestation of a noted south Indian actress in February this year.

Claiming that many people have received favours from the jailed actor before he was "struck by misfortune", Kumar urged the film fraternity to stand by Dileep till his crime is proved before the court of law.

"No one has the right to call a person a culprit till his crime is proved before the court of law," said Kumar, who is also a former minister.

Kumar, who won the assembly elections from his stronghold Pathanapuram, lamented that the people who had taken favours from Dileep were reluctant to stand by him fearing harassment by police.

Dileep's second bail application was rejected by the Kerala High Court last week.

Dileep, charged under various IPC sections including criminal conspiracy, has been lodged in a jail in his home town of Aluva since his arrest on July 10.

The police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car on February 17 as well as film the act was hatched by Dileep.
