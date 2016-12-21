Left Parties Demand Probe into Rahul's Allegations Against PM Modi

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Left parties on Wednesday demanded a thorough probe into Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's allegations that Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister had taken money from Sahara and Birla groups.

Targeting Modi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the "personal-political corruption" charges against the Prime Minister while he delivers "sermons" on combating black money and corruption is his "trademark hypocrisy".

"Sahara Diaries and the allegations against Modi, when he was Gujarat CM, are very serious and must be investigated," he said.

"Whether Vyapam, Lalit Modi, GSPC or now Sahara Diaries, they reveal the sleazy, crony capitalism of BJP state govts. Thorough probe needed (sic)," he tweeted. CPI too demanded high-level probe into Gandhi's allegation.

"It's a case which deserves high-level probe so that people get to know the truth," CPI national secretary D Raja said in Hyderabad where the party is at present holding its three-day national council meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Congress vice president alleged that Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister had taken money from Sahara and Birla groups and demanded an independent inquiry into it.

Addressing a rally in Mehsana in the Prime Minister's home state, he alleged that in the I-T records there are notings of Sahara officials' claims that they had paid nine times to Modi between October, 2013 and February, 2014.

Similarly, as per documents with Income Tax department, the Birla group also paid Rs 12 crore to Modi when he was Chief Minister, Gandhi added.