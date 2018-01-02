Legendary Urdu Poet Anwar Jalalpuri Dies After Suffering From Brain Stroke

Legendary Urdu poet Anwar Jalalupri, who translated Bhagwad Gita into Urdu couplets, breathed his last at the King George Medical University in Lucknow on Tuesday.The 71-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after he suffered a brain stroke.Jalalupri's son Jannisar, said "On December 28, my father went for a bath but didn't come out for a long time. When we broke open the door, we found him lying unconscious."The last rites of the poet will be held on Wednesday in his native village of Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkarnagar district. Jalalpuri is survived by his wife and three sons.The poet had won laurels for translation over 700 shlokas of the Bhagwad Gita from Sanskrit to Urdu, with an aim to promote communal harmony.Some of his important literary works include "Rahrau se Rahnuma Tak", translations of Gitanjali and Bhagwat Gita in Urdu. He also wrote dialogues for TV serial "Akbar the Great".He had established a junior high school named after legendary poet Mirza Ghalib in Jalalpur in 1969. He was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee and had also the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education.