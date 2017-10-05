GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Leopard Enters Maruti's Manesar Plant

The leopard was found roaming inside the 'Engine Department' at around 4 am by a security personnel on duty.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2017, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Leopard Enters Maruti's Manesar Plant
Representational Picutre of Leopard. (Getty Images)
Gurgaon: A leopard was spotted early this morning in Maruti Suzuki's plant in Manesar here following which police and forest officials cordoned off the premises and launch a search for the wild cat, the police said.

The leopard was found roaming inside the 'Engine Department' at around 4 am by a security personnel on duty.

Thousands of workers, who arrived for the morning shift at around 7 am, have been asked to stand outside the plant due to safety reasons, a senior police officer said.

Private security personnel have also been asked to keep away from the plant, the officer said.

"Teams of forest department, police and wildlife have been called to catch the leopard. We have cordoned off the plant and a search operation is on to catch the animal.

However, we are yet to trace it", the officer added.

In April this year, a leopard entered a house in Sohna in the district and left five persons injured.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES