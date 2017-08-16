LeT Commander Gunned Down in Kashmir’s Pulwama District
Ayub Lalhari, district commander of LeT, was killed after security forces surrounded an orchard in Banderpora village of Pulwama.
Picture for representation.
Srinagar: A top LeT commander was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight between security forces and militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Police said security forces surrounded an orchard in Banderpora (Koil) village of Pulwama district following information about militants hiding there.
"When the security forces tightened the cordon, they were fired at by hiding militants triggering an encounter. One militant, Ayub Lalhari, district commander of LeT has been killed, the encounter was going on," police said.
