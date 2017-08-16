GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

LeT Commander Gunned Down in Kashmir’s Pulwama District

Ayub Lalhari, district commander of LeT, was killed after security forces surrounded an orchard in Banderpora village of Pulwama.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2017, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
LeT Commander Gunned Down in Kashmir’s Pulwama District
Picture for representation.
Srinagar: A top LeT commander was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight between security forces and militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police said security forces surrounded an orchard in Banderpora (Koil) village of Pulwama district following information about militants hiding there.

"When the security forces tightened the cordon, they were fired at by hiding militants triggering an encounter. One militant, Ayub Lalhari, district commander of LeT has been killed, the encounter was going on," police said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.