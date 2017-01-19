LeT Commander Killed in a Gunfight With Security Forces in J&K's Hajin

Srinagar: One Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander was killed on Thursday in a gunfight with the security forces in north Kashmir's Parray Mohalla Hajin area under Bandipora district.

Based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists hiding in Parray Mohalla, a team of security forces rushed to the village and launched an anti-terror operation.

During search operation, the terrorist hiding fire on them and in a retaliatory firing the LeT terrorist identified as Abu Musa was killed.