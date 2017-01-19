LeT Commander Killed in a Gunfight With Security Forces in J&K's Hajin
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Srinagar: One Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander was killed on Thursday in a gunfight with the security forces in north Kashmir's Parray Mohalla Hajin area under Bandipora district.
Based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists hiding in Parray Mohalla, a team of security forces rushed to the village and launched an anti-terror operation.
During search operation, the terrorist hiding fire on them and in a retaliatory firing the LeT terrorist identified as Abu Musa was killed.
LeT commander Abu Musa was killed in an encounter with police and security forces in J&K's Bandipora (Hajin) today. pic.twitter.com/7CeQti0GRH
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 19, 2017
