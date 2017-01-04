»
1-min read

LeT Militant Arrested in Joint Operation by Police And Army in Kashmir

CNN-News18

First published: January 4, 2017, 10:01 AM IST | Updated: 20 hours ago
Representative Image.

Srinagar: An Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was arrested in a joint operation by police and 21 Rashtriya Rifles near fruit Mandi in Handwara on Wednesday.

The arrested militant has been identified as Ashiq Ahmed alias Abu Haider.

