LeT Militant Arrested in Joint Operation by Police And Army in Kashmir
Representative Image.
Srinagar: An Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was arrested in a joint operation by police and 21 Rashtriya Rifles near fruit Mandi in Handwara on Wednesday.
The arrested militant has been identified as Ashiq Ahmed alias Abu Haider.
J&K: Police & 21RR apprehended an LeT terrorist, Ashiq Ahmed, in Handwara; Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered. pic.twitter.com/AAHXHv2XQ0
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017
