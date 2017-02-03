LeT Militant Arrested in Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday arrested a local militant of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.

"A local militant identified as Manzoor Ahmad of the LeT outfit was arrested during the operation. A pistol, magazine and two hand grenades were recovered from him," a police official said.

Troops of 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police launched an operation in Lassipora village of Pulwama district following information about the presence of militants.

A group of protesters attacked the security forces with stones in Lassipora village when the operation was going on.

Security forces had to fire in the air to disperse the mob.