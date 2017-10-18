Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s iconic blue WagonR was stolen from near the Delhi Secretariat, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has retorted saying he should rather park his car at “designated places” and appreciate the efforts of Delhi Police.Baijal on Tuesday replied to CM Kejriwal's letter on the theft of his car, saying the chief minister was expected to cooperate with policemen in their efforts to ensure parking of vehicles at designated places.The iconic blue WagonR associated with Kejriwal was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat on October 12 and was found abandoned in Ghaziabad two days later.On October 13, Kejriwal had written to the Lieutenant Governor, saying the theft of his car pointed towards the rapidly "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.Baijal replied: "Hope that the CM would not only cooperate with Delhi Police in its efforts to motivate and encourage residents of Delhi to park their vehicles in authorised parking sites and install security equipment, but also boost the morale of its policemen by appreciating their commendable efforts that led to the recovery of his stolen car within two days.""The Delhi Police Commissioner submitted a status report apprising about several teams constituted in search of the car. Intense scanning of CCTVs, checks in parking places were carried out and all the picket staff were put on alert," Baijal added.Baijal said he has regularly reviewed the law and order situation of Delhi.Kejriwal has been fighting with the central government over the control of Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and not the state government.The WagonR car was registered in the name of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was now being used by the party's media coordinator Vandana. It was earlier used by Kejriwal.The vehicle was "donated" to Kejriwal by Kundan Sharma, a software engineer, in January 2013.However, when Kejriwal parted ways with his then party colleagues Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, Sharma demanded that the vehicle be returned.Even after Kejriwal became the chief minister in December 2013, he refused to use an official car and preferred his old WagonR.(With inputs from PTI)