1-min read

Liam Payne Still Hasn't Seen Dunkirk

Liam Payne reveals how he plans to watch Dunkirk.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2017, 3:16 PM IST
Liam Payne Still Hasn't Seen Dunkirk
Representative Image (Image: Getty Images)
London: Singer Liam Payne says he has still not seen his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles' film debut Dunkirk.

The 23-year-old musician is now planning to hold a private screening of the Christopher Nolan-directed film, reported Femalefirst.

In an interview with BuzzFeed Payne says, "No I'm not at all. I think honestly he's really, really suited to the job, and Harry's really good at what he does. And I wanted to congratulate him on his massive moment! Like, being in a Christopher Nolan action film -- how amazing! Super cool.

"I haven't seen it yet, but I'm planning on having a little event with my team and some of my family and going down and all of us watching it together, because I wanna make sure it's in a nice setting. I haven't been to a cinema in ages, and I like going to the cinema."
India's Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

