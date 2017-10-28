Little Scary to Step Back Into Society and Face People, Say Rajesh and Nupur Talwar

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have broken their silence for the first time after their acquittal two weeks ago and said it’s a "little scary" to step back into society after the long confinement.They had walked out of Dasna jail in Ghaziabad on October 16 after being absolved of the charge of murdering their daughter Aarushu and domestic help Hemraj by the Allahabad High Court.In a special 19 minute-long interview to online streaming app Hotstar, the couple said that getting back into the society after the long stay in prison has been difficult. They were in jail for the last four years after a CBI Special Court held them guilty of murdering Aarushi and destroying the evidence.“After being confined for so long, you suddenly come into freedom or you suddenly step out... we could see a lot of people outside, we could see that this had attracted a lot of attention. It is a little scary to face people, face the world, go back into the world, into society, it’s difficult, it’s something you have to slowly learn,” Rajesh said.Describing the moment when they received the news of their acquittal, he said he was first informed by some boys in the jail. “It was like a big weight was lifted from my back,” he said. Nupur described it as a “miracle” and said other inmates had been very supportive.Rajesh said that the first two years in jail had been the toughest. “Confinement is not an easy thing to face. It’s losing your freedom and facing stigma.”He said that it was at this time that a friend offered them advice to work for others in the jail. He said that friend has stood by them. “I am helpful to the friend who helped both of us to face world in better way and gave us the confidence to step out.”The couple talked about Aarushi and described her as a kind, affectionate and talented kid. Nupur said that even though they felt relief on being vindicated by the high court, their daughter’s death is one tragedy they can’t push past.“It’s been very difficult for the last nine and a half years since this incident. And we are still standing there. You try to seek happiness, relief or consolation from helping others, people in suffering, helping little girls. It is not something that is easy to face. It’s an adversity that’s very difficult to face. We have just survived, that’s all,” said Rajesh.The Talwars always maintained that they had nothing to do with the horrific killing of their daughter or domestic help Hemraj.