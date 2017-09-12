LIVE: Broken Window and Boundary Wall Deepen Ryan International Murder Mystery

Supreme Court agrees to hear on September 15 a plea filed by a group of women lawyers seeking implementation of guidelines to ensure safety of children in schools. This comes in the aftermath of a 7-year-old boy being murdered at the Gurugram campus of Ryan International School on August 8, followed by the gruesome rape of a 5-year-old girl inside an East Delhi school on August 9.
Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
CLICK TO READ | Broken Window and Boundary Wall Deepen Ryan International Murder Mystery
The SIT suspects involvement of a third person, who may have escaped from one of the windows of the toilet which has broken window and is located on the ground floor.
The owner and staff members of Tagore Public school, where a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon, will be questioned after it was found that the administration of private institution had not got its employees verified, the police said. Also, there were no CCTV cameras installed on the school premises, a senior police official said, adding that some members of the school management have been asked to join the probe. The girl's statement, under section 164 of the CrPC, was recorded before a magistrate but her family said that she was traumatised and does not want to go back to the school, he said. The parents also alleged that the class teacher reached the hospital and tried to convince them not to reveal the name of the school in order to hush up the matter.
The fact-finding three member sub-enquiry committee, which was constituted by Gurgaon district administration, submitted its report to Vinay Pratap Singh, District Commissioner of Gurgaon. "The committee has detected five lapses in the school such as broken window, ill-equipped fire extinguishers, common toilets, no police verification of conductors and drivers and other ground staff, broken boundary wall and low-quality CCTV without having wide-angle facilities, irregularities in students' toilets without a guard," Singh told PTI. The deputy commissioner said he has recommended to the Directorate of Haryana education department to take action against the school.
The crime took place within 10 minutes, between 8 am and 8.10 am. It would take the boy at least 2-3 minutes to reach the main building straight away covering around 400 meters from the gate, while Kumar would spend at least 5-7 minutes in the bus before heading there, the source said. Such circumstances, the source added, indicate that the boy entered the toilet first and the possibility of Kumar already being there was less. Since the victim’s school bag was found inside the toilet, it indicates that he went there straight from the gate and was attacked by someone who used those windows as an escape route, the source said.
According to the victim’s father, he had dropped his son and daughter at the school at 7:55 am. The parent claimed he received a call from the school management at 8.10 am informing him about his son being found bleeding inside the washroom. Saurabh Raghav, a driver of the school bus in which accused Ashok Kumar worked as a conductor, entered the school at the same time where Kumar was helping to de-board the students and helped him to park the bus outside at the parking lot, which often takes five minutes.
The killing of a seven-year-old Class 2 student inside Ryan International School premises has left several unsolved questions before his parents and the special investigation team of Gurgaon Police probing the gruesome murder. The report of a fact-finding committee, constituted by the Gurgaon district administration, has detected several lapses in the school, including no police verification of bus drivers, conductors and other staff, and broken boundary wall. The SIT, which told a Sohna court that evidence was tampered with in the case, suspects the involvement of a third person, while the child's father flagged concerns over the timings of the events on the fateful morning of September 8. The SIT suspects the involvement of a third person, who may have escaped from one of the windows of the toilet which has broken window and is located on the ground floor, SIT sources told PTI.
CLICK TO READ | Gurugram School Murder: Driver Claims Forced by Cops to Back Ryan's Version
With the pressure to act against Ryan International School's management growing and an SIT revealing serious security lapses, Gurugram police on Monday arrested the school's legal head, Francis Thomas and HR head, Jeyus Thomas.
The driver, however, said that the knife was not part of the tool kit and police threatened to make him admit it was. “I keep opening the tool box and had inspected it on that day as well. The knife was not there,” he said. When asked if the accused could have kept the knife hidden from him, Saurabh said that while possible, it was hard to believe. “He is of a very quiet nature. I’ve never seen him bring a knife. Once he got a screwdriver and informed me that I have got this as it'll be useful in the bus. Maybe he did not tell me about the knife and perhaps he kept it somewhere else... I don’t really know,” he said.
The school bus driver, who was with the prime accused in the Gurugram Ryan International School murder of a Class 2 student just minutes before the crime was committed, has punctured holes in the police and school management’s story. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, the driver, Saurabh, said he was pressured by the police and the Ryan school management to stick to their version of events. They have claimed that the conductor managed to bring the murder weapon, the knife, into the school premises undetected because it was part of the tool kit.
CLICK TO READ | Meet Pintos, the Family Behind 130 Ryan International Schools in India
Pintos have taken recourse to legal remedy, with police probing the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old kid, detaining senior school staff of the Gurugram branch.
The anticipatory bail plea for Ryan Group of institutions CEO Ryan Pinto and founders AF Pinto, Grace Pinto in the murder of a Class 2 student at Gurugram's Ryan International School, is said to be heard today in Bombay High Court. Meanwhile, a delegation of the Haryana Police, that travelled to Mumbai yesterday, might question the CEO later today.
-
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh BAN vs AUS 305/10113.2 overs 377/10119.5 oversAustralia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
-
03 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 238/1049.4 overs 239/446.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
31 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 375/550.0 overs 207/1042.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs