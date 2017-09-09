LIVE: Angry Parents Demand Action Against Ryan International School After Student's Murder

Stay tuned for live updates:
CLICK TO READ | 7-yr-old Killed in Ryan Int'l School, Arrested Conductor Confesses to 'Sexual Assault' Bid
The Gurugram police on late Friday evening arrested the bus conductor, Ashok, for murdering the 7-year-old class 2 student, whose body was found in Ryan International School washroom in the morning.
The 7-year-old was dropped to school by his father at around 7:30 in the morning. His body, in a pool of blood, was discovered by a student when he went to the loo. The student informed the school administration and teachers. A knife was also found lying near the body. "The kid was alive when we saw him lying in a pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately... only after investigation, one can say where the knife inside the school premises came from," Neeraja Bhatra, School Coordinator, told CNN-News18 in the morning. The police, who said they had detained ten people, told PTI they zeroed in on the accused after two students saw him walking down a corridor.
The Gurugram police on Friday evening arrested a bus conductor for murdering a 7-year-old student of Ryan International School. The class 2 student's body was found in the washroom on Friday morning. A police officer said that Ashok had confessed to committing his crime. "He took the child to the washroom to sexually assault him. When the kid tried to raise an alarm, he killed him," police said.
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh BAN vs AUS 305/10113.2 overs 377/10119.5 oversAustralia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
-
03 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 238/1049.4 overs 239/446.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
31 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 375/550.0 overs 207/1042.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
-
27 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 217/950.0 overs 218/445.1 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets