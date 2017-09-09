GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LIVE: Angry Parents Demand Action Against Ryan International School After Student's Murder

News18.com | September 9, 2017, 9:43 AM IST
Angry parents have been gathering outside the Ryan International School in Gurugram to resume protests demanding action against the school's administration after a seven-year-old boy was found murdered in the toilet on Friday morning. A bus conductor has reportedly confessed to killing the Class 2 student after a failed attempt to sexually abuse the child. The accused will be produced in court at noon today.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Sep 9, 2017 9:43 am (IST)

Parents are protesting outside the school, demanding action against Ryan International School authorities. The parents want a case of criminal conspiracy to be lodged against the principal and others.

Sep 9, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

The Gurugram police on late Friday evening arrested the bus conductor, Ashok, for murdering the 7-year-old class 2 student, whose body was found in Ryan International School washroom in the morning.

Sep 9, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

The 7-year-old was dropped to school by his father at around 7:30 in the morning. His body, in a pool of blood, was discovered by a student when he went to the loo. The student informed the school administration and teachers. A knife was also found lying near the body. "The kid was alive when we saw him lying in a pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately... only after investigation, one can say where the knife inside the school premises came from," Neeraja Bhatra, School Coordinator, told CNN-News18 in the morning. The police, who said they had detained ten people, told PTI they zeroed in on the accused after two students saw him walking down a corridor.

Sep 9, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

The Gurugram police on Friday evening arrested a bus conductor for murdering a 7-year-old student of Ryan International School. The class 2 student's body was found in the washroom on Friday morning. A police officer said that Ashok had confessed to committing his crime. "He took the child to the washroom to sexually assault him. When the kid tried to raise an alarm, he killed him," police said.

Sep 9, 2017 8:23 am (IST)

After reports came in that Ryan International School has been temporarily sealed after the murder of a 7-year-old boy student of the school on Friday by one of their bus conductors, Gurugram DCP has told News18 that the police has not done so and that they've only provided more security.

