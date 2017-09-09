LIVE: Angry Parents Demand Action Against Ryan International School After Student's Murder

Sep 9, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

The 7-year-old was dropped to school by his father at around 7:30 in the morning. His body, in a pool of blood, was discovered by a student when he went to the loo. The student informed the school administration and teachers. A knife was also found lying near the body. "The kid was alive when we saw him lying in a pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately... only after investigation, one can say where the knife inside the school premises came from," Neeraja Bhatra, School Coordinator, told CNN-News18 in the morning. The police, who said they had detained ten people, told PTI they zeroed in on the accused after two students saw him walking down a corridor.