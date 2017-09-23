LIVE: Bangla Minister Points at Khaleda Zia Over Life Attempt on PM Hasina

Intercepts suggested that six to seven personnel of the Special Security Force (SSF), which guards the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, were preparing to attack Hasina on August 24. Their plan was to attack her as soon as she would step out of her office for an evening stroll.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir told CNN-News18 that the government has not received any information about the failed assassination attempt on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Ahir said the Indian government will provide help to the Bnagladesh government in the investigation, if they seek help.
Haq, the information minister, says that Bangladesh will take up the matter with Pakistan. “Pakistan is involved in terror activities in Bangladesh. And Khalida Zia is towing Pakistan government's policy. Khalida Zia and her son are behind these attacks. They are hand in glove with Pakistan.”
On rogue bodyguards being involved in the plan, he said, “We are looking into the matter seriously. We are investigating. Reports are along these lines. Sheikh Hasina knows there is a threat to her life.”
Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Ul Haq says that Sheikh Hasina and all political parties are facing conspiracy from forces like Pakistan and their friends, the Jamat-e-islami. “JMB and other militant outfits who have been arrested or killed have links with ISI and Pakistan based terror networks,” he said.
Senior journalist Saleem Samad says that the attempt on the life of Sheikh Hasina was kept under wraps until now as Bangladeshi authorities wanted to get to the root of the conspiracy. According to the plan, JMB jihadis were supposed to trigger a series of explosions around Hasina’s office to create mayhem and divert the attention of the other security guards, and to provide an escape route to the assassins. The entire route is being traced by security forces to uncover the sinister plan.
A top official in Bangladesh’s National Security Intelligence told News18 that the attack was being coordinated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militants. According to the plan, JMB jihadis were supposed to trigger a series of explosions around Hasina’s office to divert the attention of the other security guards, and to provide an escape route to the assassins.
