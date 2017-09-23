GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LIVE: Bangla Minister Points at Khaleda Zia Over Life Attempt on PM Hasina

News18.com | September 23, 2017, 7:07 PM IST
An attempt on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s life, inspired by the way Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards, was foiled four weeks ago by her loyalists and top counter-terrorism officers in Dhaka.

Intercepts suggested that six to seven personnel of the Special Security Force (SSF), which guards the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, were preparing to attack Hasina on August 24. Their plan was to attack her as soon as she would step out of her office for an evening stroll.

Sep 23, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)

Strategic analyst Sushant Sareen said this attempt on Sheikh Hasina’s life with the help of her security guards is shocking. “Quite clearly, there are people in the security forces who have links with jihadi groups. Kudos to PM Hasina who has acted strongly against these terror groups,” he said.

Sep 23, 2017 6:36 pm (IST)

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir told CNN-News18 that the government has not received any information about the failed assassination attempt on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Ahir said the Indian government will provide help to the Bnagladesh government in the investigation, if they seek help.

Sep 23, 2017 6:26 pm (IST)

Deb Mukerji, former Indian ambassador to Bangladesh, said once the evidence regarding this assassination attempt is obtained it needs to be placed in front of the world community as well as Pakistan. But we need concrete proof before moving forward. 

Sep 23, 2017 6:07 pm (IST)

Nazrul Islam, a Bangladesh journalist, tells CNN-News18 that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has faced such attempts on her life previously, too. The local Bangladesh media are yet to report this story. 

Sep 23, 2017 5:45 pm (IST)
Sep 23, 2017 5:23 pm (IST)

Haq, the information minister, says that Bangladesh will take up the matter with Pakistan. “Pakistan is involved in terror activities in Bangladesh. And Khalida Zia is towing Pakistan government's policy. Khalida Zia and her son are behind these attacks. They are hand in glove with Pakistan.” 

On rogue bodyguards being involved in the plan, he said, “We are looking into the matter seriously. We are investigating. Reports are along these lines. Sheikh Hasina knows there is a threat to her life.” 

Sep 23, 2017 5:18 pm (IST)

Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Ul Haq says that Sheikh Hasina and all political parties are facing conspiracy from forces like Pakistan and their friends, the Jamat-e-islami. “JMB and other militant outfits who have been arrested or killed have links with ISI and Pakistan based terror networks,” he said.

Sep 23, 2017 5:16 pm (IST)
Senior journalist Saubir Bhaumik reports that before the plan was put into action, there were phone calls to Karachi ISI operatives where it said: “napak mulk ko jalaane ka intezaam kiya gaya hai”.
 
Sep 23, 2017 5:14 pm (IST)

WHAT IS JMB?

Terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh’s aim is to replace the democratic government in Bangladesh with an Islamic State based on Sharia law. It has claimed responsibility for several bomb blasts in Bangladesh and is suspected to be funded by Pakistani spy agency — ISI.

Sep 23, 2017 5:10 pm (IST)

Bangladesh Information Minister says there have been attempts on Sheikh HAsina's life several times even in the past. 

Sep 23, 2017 5:09 pm (IST)

Senior journalist Saleem Samad says that the attempt on the life of Sheikh Hasina was kept under wraps until now as Bangladeshi authorities wanted to get to the root of the conspiracy. According to the plan, JMB jihadis were supposed to trigger a series of explosions around Hasina’s office to create mayhem and divert the attention of the other security guards, and to provide an escape route to the assassins. The entire route is being traced by security forces to uncover the sinister plan.
 

Sep 23, 2017 5:02 pm (IST)

Sep 23, 2017 5:00 pm (IST)

A top official in Bangladesh’s National Security Intelligence told News18 that the attack was being coordinated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militants. According to the plan, JMB jihadis were supposed to trigger a series of explosions around Hasina’s office to divert the attention of the other security guards, and to provide an escape route to the assassins.

Sep 23, 2017 4:59 pm (IST)


“The plan was modelled on the assassination of Indira Gandhi. It was supposed to be an inside job performed by recalcitrant bodyguards with the outside support from jihadis,” another top intelligence official working closely with Bangladesh PMO told News 18.

Sep 23, 2017 4:59 pm (IST)

Sources told News18 that the assassins had planned to unleash the attack on her when she would come out of her office for an evening stroll. Four independent sources, including two in Dhaka and two in the external intelligence apparatus of India dealing with Bangladesh, confirmed the development.

Sep 23, 2017 4:56 pm (IST)

Drawing inspiration from the mode adopted to assassinate former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, six to seven personnel of the Special Security Force (SSF) were planning to attack Hasina about four weeks ago on August 24, 2017. 

