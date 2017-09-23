LIVE: Bangla Minister Points at Khaleda Zia Over Life Attempt on PM Hasina

Sep 23, 2017 5:23 pm (IST)

Haq, the information minister, says that Bangladesh will take up the matter with Pakistan. “Pakistan is involved in terror activities in Bangladesh. And Khalida Zia is towing Pakistan government's policy. Khalida Zia and her son are behind these attacks. They are hand in glove with Pakistan.”

On rogue bodyguards being involved in the plan, he said, “We are looking into the matter seriously. We are investigating. Reports are along these lines. Sheikh Hasina knows there is a threat to her life.”