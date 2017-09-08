LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Should Question His CM on Gauri Lankesh Murder, Says BJP

The Karnataka Home Ministry has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the killers of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh who was gunned down outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5. The politics over the murder continues with the BJP hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for blaming the RSS. Addressing a press conference, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned why the Congress government in Karnataka had failed to provide security to Lankesh and hinted that Naxal elements could be responsible for the Hindutva critic's death.



Stay tuned for live updates:

Sep 8, 2017 1:54 pm (IST) "The SIT investigation into Gauri Lankesh's murder began yesterday. I have told the police that this has to be taken up very seriously. I will speak to the family about the demand for a CBI probe. Can't reveal any more details about the probe," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Sep 8, 2017 1:16 pm (IST) Parallels are being drawn between the gunning down of Gauri Lankesh and rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi, allegedly by fringe Hindu groups. Dabholkar was shot dead in August 2013, while Kalburgi was gunned down in August 2015.

Sep 8, 2017 1:15 pm (IST) Veteran Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the entrance of her residence in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar of Bengaluru on Tuesday. Lankesh was well known critic of right-wing politics in the country, particularly Hindutva, and was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid.

Sep 8, 2017 1:01 pm (IST) The police's statement asking for information on Gauri Lankesh's murder:

Sep 8, 2017 1:00 pm (IST) Mallanagouda Basanagouda Biradar, whose account is by the name – Malli Arjun, put up a post on Facebook after Gauri Lankesh's murder that 'One beggar's body has fallen... other beggars will face the same fate' (rough translation). He was arrested today and booked for incitement, provocative statments.

Sep 8, 2017 12:54 pm (IST) "Why is the Karnataka Government silent on RSS workers being attacked in its state?" Condemning every murder correct but why my liberal friends maintained silence after killings of BJP-RSS workers in Kerala&K'taka?: RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/lTZDFZEdpZ — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

Sep 8, 2017 12:49 pm (IST) "Rahul Gandhi publicly alleged that the RSS and right-wing were responsible for Gauri Lankesh's death. So has the Karnataka government stopped its probe after Rahul's statement? Does the Karnataka CM agree with Rahul's statement?" says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Sep 8, 2017 12:45 pm (IST) "Some people are doubting the RSS' hand in Gauri Lankesh's killing. Her brother said that she was working closely with Naxals for their surrender. Why was security not provided to her? Her work was in understanding with the government," says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Sep 8, 2017 12:42 pm (IST) "Naxalites were not happy with Gauri Lankesh, but even that is no excuse for the Karnataka government to not provide adequate security to her," says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.