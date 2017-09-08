LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Should Question His CM on Gauri Lankesh Murder, Says BJP

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
Veteran Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the entrance of her residence in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar of Bengaluru on Tuesday. Lankesh was well known critic of right-wing politics in the country, particularly Hindutva, and was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid.
Mallanagouda Basanagouda Biradar, whose account is by the name – Malli Arjun, put up a post on Facebook after Gauri Lankesh's murder that 'One beggar's body has fallen... other beggars will face the same fate' (rough translation). He was arrested today and booked for incitement, provocative statments.
"Why is the Karnataka Government silent on RSS workers being attacked in its state?"
Condemning every murder correct but why my liberal friends maintained silence after killings of BJP-RSS workers in Kerala&K'taka?: RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/lTZDFZEdpZ— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017
