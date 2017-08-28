Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Handed 10-year Jail for Rape, Dera Chief Breaks Down

Aug 28, 2017 3:34 pm (IST)

Dera Chief Ram Rahim gets 10 years in jail. Here's what you need to know:

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 10 years in jail by a special court near Rohtak, Haryana | CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh, who had last week held Ram Rahim guilty of rape of two of his female followers in 2002, was flown to Rohtak to pronounce the quantum of sentence | Rohtak has been turned into a fortress by paramilitary forces and the Haryana Police. The Army has been kept on standby. Navdeep Singh Virk, IGP Rohtak Range was quoted as saying that no Dera follower has been allowed to enter Rohtak district or around the jail | Barbed wire barriers are in place and residents have been asked to stay indoors in Rohtak | Home Secretary Ram Nivas told News18, “Thirty fresh companies of central paramilitary forces have been pressed into service in Rohtak ahead of the verdict”. This is over and above the security forces that were already present. (1/2)