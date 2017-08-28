Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Handed 10-year Jail for Rape, Dera Chief Breaks Down

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping two of his women followers over a period of time as security forces in Haryana and Punjab went on high alert to prevent possible violence by his followers. CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, who was flown to Rohtak Jail, gave 10 minutes to each side to present their arguments. The CBI had sought life imprisonment, while the defence cited his age, health, and social work as mitigating factors.
Aug 28, 2017 4:16 pm (IST)
CBI Court to jail officials: Give jail uniform to convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He will not be allowed to carry his personal clothes.
Aug 28, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)
Army conducts a flag march in Sirsa after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh get 10-years in prison for rape.
Aug 28, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)
CBI court judge's strict instructions to jail authorities: Rape convicts are not supposed to get any special facilities and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh should be treated as an ordinary prisoner.
Aug 28, 2017 4:08 pm (IST)
Gurmeet Ram Rahim being forcefully taken inside Rohtak jail premises, as CMO Dr Deepa rules out the need for any leniency on medical grounds.
Aug 28, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)
Breakdown of Rs 65,000 fine | Rs 50,000 for rape; Rs 10,000 for attempt to murder and Rs 5,000 for criminal intimidation.
Aug 28, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh creates high-voltage drama outside court, says, "I need urgent medical help and the state will be responsible if anything happens to me." After this, CMO Dr Deepa conducts another round of medical checkups on the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.
Aug 28, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)
The CBI Court in its judgment has said that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be treated as any other 'ordinary' convict and will not be provided special amenities or an attendant.
Aug 28, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)
According to intelligence sources, the focus will now shift to Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa, where more than 20,000 supporters are camping. Fears are that some of them might be armed.
Aug 28, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar calls for an emergency meeting in the wake of 10-year sentencing to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and DGP will attend the meeting.
Aug 28, 2017 3:50 pm (IST)
Gurmeet Ram Rahim's lawyer says, "The court gave him minimum punishment because no one can take away, the good work that he has done." The lawyer also added that he will move Punjab and Haryana High Court for relief.
Aug 28, 2017 3:48 pm (IST)
In tears, rape convict Ram Rahim complaints of severe uneasiness, ambulance rushed inside jail premises.
Aug 28, 2017 3:45 pm (IST)
Apart from 10-years in Jail, Rs 65,000 fine on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He is still not cooperating with security personnel and is seen holding his chair, howling, in high-voltage drama.
Aug 28, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)
In tears, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sits on the floor outside courtroom, cops drag him away after he refuses to follow the rules.
Aug 28, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)
Gurmeet Ram Rahim bawling outside the court, he’s not cooperating with security personnel, who have warned him that if he doesn’t follow the rules, he will be taken inside the jail forcefully.
Aug 28, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)
(2/2) There is a scare that the roughly 20,000 Dera followers have gathered or are present in Rohtak and might try to congregate at one place. Keeping that in mind, all Dera offices have been sealed and check posts are being set up at almost every major traffic intersection | Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Haryana and Punjab till 11:30 am on Tuesday. Internet leased lines on the premises of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters at Sirsa will also be suspended till then, officials said | Neighbouring areas of Panchkula, Sirsa, UP have been put on high alert. Section 144 already in place in some districts, curfew continues in Sirsa | Many areas saw forces carrying out flag marches and kept vigil in sensitive areas | Delhi Police, on its part, rubbished reports of traffic divergence and shutting of schools.
Aug 28, 2017 3:34 pm (IST)
Dera Chief Ram Rahim gets 10 years in jail. Here's what you need to know:
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 10 years in jail by a special court near Rohtak, Haryana | CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh, who had last week held Ram Rahim guilty of rape of two of his female followers in 2002, was flown to Rohtak to pronounce the quantum of sentence | Rohtak has been turned into a fortress by paramilitary forces and the Haryana Police. The Army has been kept on standby. Navdeep Singh Virk, IGP Rohtak Range was quoted as saying that no Dera follower has been allowed to enter Rohtak district or around the jail | Barbed wire barriers are in place and residents have been asked to stay indoors in Rohtak | Home Secretary Ram Nivas told News18, “Thirty fresh companies of central paramilitary forces have been pressed into service in Rohtak ahead of the verdict”. This is over and above the security forces that were already present. (1/2)
Aug 28, 2017 3:29 pm (IST)
CBI court sentences Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 10 years in jail for rape.
Aug 28, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)
Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's daughter Vipassana Insan appeals supporters to maintain peace.
Aug 28, 2017 3:21 pm (IST)
Journalists told to be on standby as a copy of the judgment is being brought for the announcement, outside the court. Extra forces deployed outside the court.
Aug 28, 2017 3:21 pm (IST)
Dera supporters torch vehicle in Sirsa, more forces being sent to the spot. Final sentence in the case is still awaited.
Aug 28, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)
Both sides ordered to come out of the courtroom, as the judgment on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case is being read out.
Aug 28, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)
CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh calls for total silence, begins reading out the verdict in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case.
Aug 28, 2017 3:05 pm (IST)
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in tears, pleads the judge with folded hands for leniency.
Aug 28, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)
Anxious silence inside courtroom as CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh begins to pin down the quantum of sentencing order in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case.
Aug 28, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)
After hearing both sides, the judge orders closing of the arguments in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh conviction hearing. All sides await final sentencing.
Aug 28, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)
"There are 45 other victims, who have not been able to come forward. The victims were raped for three years," said CBI lawyer in concluding argument.
Aug 28, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)
A BSF battalion has been ordered to enter Rohtak jail premises, as the defence counsel has made a request to change the prison of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Aug 28, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)
Both sides asked to conclude their arguments, sentencing within minutes in Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's rape case.
Aug 28, 2017 2:55 pm (IST)
The defence argued that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is a social worker, who has worked for welfare of not only the community but also women, by getting women from financially weak families married without dowry.
Aug 28, 2017 2:48 pm (IST)
9 people, including rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, are present in the courtroom. Meanwhile, the prosecution, which has begun to present its argument, has demanded maximum punishment.