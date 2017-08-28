Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Dera Chief Sentenced to 20 Years, Not 10, For Rape

Aug 28, 2017 7:11 pm (IST)

Clarification: There was confusion, earlier, because it was not clear if the Dera chief will serve his sentences concurrently or consecutively.

Here's the explanation of two legal terms:

Concurrent sentences: When sentences run concurrently, defendants serve all the sentences at the same time.

Consecutive sentences: When sentences run consecutively, defendants have to finish serving the sentence for one offense before they start serving the sentence for any other offense.