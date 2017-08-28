Gurmeet Ram Rahim Case LIVE: Dera Chief Sentenced to 20 Years, Not 10, For Rape

Stay tuned for live updates:
Clarification: There was confusion, earlier, because it was not clear if the Dera chief will serve his sentences concurrently or consecutively.
Here's the explanation of two legal terms:
Concurrent sentences: When sentences run concurrently, defendants serve all the sentences at the same time.
Consecutive sentences: When sentences run consecutively, defendants have to finish serving the sentence for one offense before they start serving the sentence for any other offense.
#RamRahimSingh's lawyer
Security arrangements in #Sirsa post sentencing of #RamRahimSingh
Why just 10-year imprisonment to Gurmeet Ram Rahim?
Singh was charged under the Indian Penal Code since the offence pertained to an act committed prior to coming into force of the Prevention of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which was notified in February 2013.
Under Sections 375 and 376, the minimum punishment that could have been awarded to Singh was seven years, and he got 10 years in jail.
The CBI judge, therefore, exercised his discretion to raise Singh's jail term to 10 years from an otherwise minimum of seven years.
Reacting to 10-year imprisonment awarded to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Baba Ramdev said that court had set an example that no one can escape the law.
Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that his government will continue curfew at one or two places before reviewing the situation tomorrow. "Mobile internet services will be restored tomorrow."
Anshul Chhatrapati, son of the slain journalist who blew the lid on Dera Sacha Sauda chief, said that the CBI court's verdict was satisfactory. "We have been saying since long that Ram Rahim Singh is an enemy of our society."
Anshul Chhatrapati, son of slain journalist who exposed Dera
(2/2) There is a scare that the roughly 20,000 Dera followers have gathered or are present in Rohtak and might try to congregate at one place. Keeping that in mind, all Dera offices have been sealed and check posts are being set up at almost every major traffic intersection | Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Haryana and Punjab till 11:30 am on Tuesday. Internet leased lines on the premises of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters at Sirsa will also be suspended till then, officials said | Neighbouring areas of Panchkula, Sirsa, UP have been put on high alert. Section 144 already in place in some districts, curfew continues in Sirsa | Many areas saw forces carrying out flag marches and kept vigil in sensitive areas | Delhi Police, on its part, rubbished reports of traffic divergence and shutting of schools.
Dera Chief Ram Rahim gets 10 years in jail. Here's what you need to know:
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 10 years in jail by a special court near Rohtak, Haryana | CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh, who had last week held Ram Rahim guilty of rape of two of his female followers in 2002, was flown to Rohtak to pronounce the quantum of sentence | Rohtak has been turned into a fortress by paramilitary forces and the Haryana Police. The Army has been kept on standby. Navdeep Singh Virk, IGP Rohtak Range was quoted as saying that no Dera follower has been allowed to enter Rohtak district or around the jail | Barbed wire barriers are in place and residents have been asked to stay indoors in Rohtak | Home Secretary Ram Nivas told News18, “Thirty fresh companies of central paramilitary forces have been pressed into service in Rohtak ahead of the verdict”. This is over and above the security forces that were already present. (1/2)
