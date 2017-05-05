DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Live Grenade Found in Red Fort Well Removed
The NSG commandos safely removed the grenade on Friday.(Image: Huma Khan/News18)
New Delhi: A live grenade found during the cleaning of a well in the Red Fort complex was safely removed by National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on Friday.
Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had found the grenade during a cleaning operation on Thursday evening.
The discovery of the explosive in the 17th century monument visited by hundreds of tourists and locals led to panic in the area.
A cordon was thrown around the area and the NSG was called in after ASI officials alerted the police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), said a senior police official.
"The grenade was safely removed today by the NSG. How old it is can only be ascertained once a detailed report is received from the NSG," said DCP (North) Jatin Narwal.
The incident comes just a few months after a similar incident in February when explosives and live cartridges were found in a well in the complex during a cleaning exercise.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Rahul Dravid Is Happy Pant And Samson Didn't Bat Like Him
- Anand Mahindra Gifts Mini Truck to Rickshaw Driver Who Modified Auto Like a Scorpio
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Kannada TV Actress Rekha Sindhu Killed in Car Accident
- Kangana Looks Ethereal In Sarees At Manikarnika's Poster Launch Event