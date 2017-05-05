X

Live Grenade Found in Red Fort Well Removed

PTI

Updated: May 5, 2017, 12:12 PM IST
The NSG commandos safely removed the grenade on Friday.(Image: Huma Khan/News18)

New Delhi: A live grenade found during the cleaning of a well in the Red Fort complex was safely removed by National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on Friday.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had found the grenade during a cleaning operation on Thursday evening.

The discovery of the explosive in the 17th century monument visited by hundreds of tourists and locals led to panic in the area.

A cordon was thrown around the area and the NSG was called in after ASI officials alerted the police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), said a senior police official.

"The grenade was safely removed today by the NSG. How old it is can only be ascertained once a detailed report is received from the NSG," said DCP (North) Jatin Narwal.

The incident comes just a few months after a similar incident in February when explosives and live cartridges were found in a well in the complex during a cleaning exercise.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 11:25 AM IST
