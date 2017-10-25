GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LIVE: Gujarat Assembly Election Dates Likely to be Announced at 1 pm Today

News18.com | October 25, 2017, 11:53 AM IST
The dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections are likely to be announced around 1 pm on Wednesday. Sources told CNN-News18 that the Election Commission will hold a press conference to announce the schedule for a two-phase poll. The Election Commission has faced criticism from opposition parties for not having announced the dates for Gujarat polls along with Himachal Pradesh.

Oct 25, 2017 11:53 am (IST)
Oct 25, 2017 11:27 am (IST)


We believe in placing candidates on merits unlike others who are doing horse trading: Former Congress leader Shankarsingh Vaghela

Oct 25, 2017 11:25 am (IST)


Our government will give Rs 5000 as pension to widows: Former Congress leader Shankarsingh Vaghela

Oct 25, 2017 11:25 am (IST)


Political parties have made the election a business... Polls are being fought on the basis of buying and selling of candidates...Please vote for a strong and honest candidate... I will request people to elect someone who works for the people, not for the party: Former Congress leader Shankarsingh Vaghela

Oct 25, 2017 11:21 am (IST)


Candidates are being selected by the BJP and the Congress, not on the basis of merit but other factors: former Congress leader Shankarsingh Vaghela

Oct 25, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

The opposition has been alleging that by “delaying” the announcement of the Gujarat polls, the EC was giving time to the BJP government in the state and at the Centre to sidestep the provisions of the model code and offer sops to the electorate to swing votes in favour of the saffron party.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly gets over on January 23 next year.

Oct 25, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

