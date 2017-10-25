LIVE: Gujarat Assembly Election Dates Likely to be Announced at 1 pm Today

Oct 25, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

The opposition has been alleging that by “delaying” the announcement of the Gujarat polls, the EC was giving time to the BJP government in the state and at the Centre to sidestep the provisions of the model code and offer sops to the electorate to swing votes in favour of the saffron party.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly gets over on January 23 next year.