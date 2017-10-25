LIVE: Gujarat Assembly Election Dates Likely to be Announced at 1 pm Today

Stay tuned for Live updates
Jan Vikalp Morcha will contest election on tractor symbol of All India Hindustan Congress Party: Shankersinh Vaghela in Ahmedabad #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/glcRXL9YWm— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2017
Political parties have made the election a business... Polls are being fought on the basis of buying and selling of candidates...Please vote for a strong and honest candidate... I will request people to elect someone who works for the people, not for the party: Former Congress leader Shankarsingh Vaghela
The opposition has been alleging that by “delaying” the announcement of the Gujarat polls, the EC was giving time to the BJP government in the state and at the Centre to sidestep the provisions of the model code and offer sops to the electorate to swing votes in favour of the saffron party.
The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly gets over on January 23 next year.
The dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections are likely to be announced around 1 pm on Wednesday. Sources told CNN-News18 that the Election Commission will hold a press conference to announce the schedule for a two-phase poll. The Election Commission has faced criticism from opposition parties for not having announced the dates for Gujarat polls along with Himachal Pradesh.
