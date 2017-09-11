GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LIVE: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre, CBI on Plea by Father of Murdered Ryan International Student

News18.com | September 11, 2017, 1:46 PM IST
Event Highlights

Owners of Ryan International School in Gurugram have moved the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail ahead of CEO Ryan Pinto’s questioning over the murder of a Class 2 student on the school premises. Pinto, in a video message, has said the school is not culpable, but is instead a victim in the case. Two members from the school management in Gurugram have been arrested, taking the total number of arrests in the sensational case to three.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Sep 11, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)

Gurugram Commissioner and DCP have visited Ryan International School. Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar talked to the victim's family over the phone and called Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who assured his Bihar counterpart that an impartial and fast probe was being conducted.

Sep 11, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)

South Gurugram DCP confirms that Ryan International School acting principal, Neerja Batra, is currently hospitalised:

Sep 11, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)

Ryan International School CEO Ryan Pinto has filed anticipatory bail application in Bombay High Court; hearing likely to take place tomorrow. Meanwhile, a delegation from the JD(U) has met the family of Ryan International School murder victim.

Sep 11, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)

A team of Haryana police has reached Mumbai, in order to visit Ryan International Group of Institutions headquarters and interrogate CEO Ryan Pinto.

Sep 11, 2017 11:44 am (IST)

Acting principal of Gurugram's Ryan International School Neerja Batra complains of health issues during questioning by Police and was taken to the hospital, reported ANI. Meanwhile, the teacher who punished the Hyderabad girl for her school uniform has been suspended.

Sep 11, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

In Telangana, a Class 2 boy was mercilessly thrashed by the principal for failing to read the words written on the board:

Sep 11, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

RECAP | A five-year-old girl was raped in the classroom of Tagore Public School in east Delhi’s Shahdara allegedly by the school peon, highlighting the sorry state of child safety conditions in educational institutions. Police said the accused, who has been working in the school for three years, took the girl inside an empty classroom around 11.45 am when he was roaming the corridors after handing over lunchboxes to the teachers. He also allegedly threatened the girl of dire consequences. The crime came to light when the child complained of bleeding and pain in her private parts to her mother. She was taken to a hospital where a medical examination confirmed sexual assault, the police said.

Sep 11, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

The Supreme Court has decided to hear the Ryan International murder case PIL at 12:45 pm today.

Sep 11, 2017 10:47 am (IST)

An 11-year-old girl in Hyderabad was made to stand in the boys' toilet as punishment for not wearing the proper uniform. Child Rights activists have demanded that the police file a case against school authorities. Meanwhile, in Telangana, a Class 2 boy was thrashed by the principal.

Sep 11, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE | Last month, some students of Ryan International School, Faridabad, went public on Facebook to condemn the action taken by the school management in suspending a school boy Abhinav for raising his views to the chairman AF Pinto. The post reveals how the children studying in the school are bullied and threatened by the school management. The incident took place on August 18. According to one of the posts by a student, when during a special assembly, organised on the birthday of chairman AF Pinto, a girl student who was emceeing during the assembly and was asked to stop because the chairman found her voice "boring". When another student Abhinav intervened and confronted the chairman by saying that it was disappointing and that the students had prepared the special assembly including dances, poems etc for the chairman, the boy was made to apologize in writing and was suspended from the school for raising his opinion. Other students then took to Facebook and expressed their anger. The special assembly is an old tradition at the Ryan group of schools where every year the students prepare dances and songs and poems for the chairman and pray for his long life. On this day the classes are suspended and attendance is mandatory.

Sep 11, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

14 teams are working on Ryan International School says Gurugram Police commissioner. A team will be sent to Mumbai to investigate the school's head office and question CEO Ryan Pinto.

Sep 11, 2017 10:15 am (IST)

Ryan International School CEO, Ryan Pinto, will be questioned by Gurugram police as UP's child protection commissioner has asked for a reality check in UP schools.

Sep 11, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

The DCW has sent a notice to Tagore Public School, demanding to see the CCTV Footage cameras. Meanwhile, parents are protesting at Ryan International School in Greater Noida questioning safety of students after the death of a student in Gurugram branch.

Sep 11, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

Two senior Ryan International School officials were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a seven-year-old student, police said on Monday. "Francis Thomas, the school's northern India head and Jeyus Thomas, coordinator and Human Resource (HR) head were arrested late Sunday night under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act," a senior police officer told IANS. "They will be produced before a court on Monday morning."

Sep 11, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

11 people have been arrested for burning a liquor store while protesting against Ryan International School, Gurugram, where a Class 2 student was murdered by the bus conductor.

Sep 11, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

Parents of the Gurugram Ryan International School Murder victim have filed a PIL in the Supreme Court demanding a CBI probe into the case. Sushil K Tekriwal is the lawyer for the parents and he has demanded the petition to be mentioned before Chief Justice of India for urgent hearing.

Sep 11, 2017 9:23 am (IST)

Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act: Punishment for cruelty to child | Whoever, having the actual charge of, or control over, a child, assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or wilfully neglects the child or causes or procures the child to be assaulted, abandoned, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental or physical suffering, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine of one lakh rupees or with both.

Sep 11, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

Gurugram Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar on Sunday said that section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act has been invoked in the murder case of a 7-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurugram. The Commissioner of Police told ANI that anyone found guilty in this case will be booked under relevant sections.

Sep 11, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

Father of the Ryan International School Murder victim's father has demanded a parallel CBI enquiry as the school has severe administrative loopholes, adding that the family would move the Supreme Court. "It's been three days that my son is dead and we all miss him a lot. My only wish is that the truth should come out and justice given to my wife and me. There is something which the local police are missing and so the case should be investigated by the CBI. I am not happy with the police investigation, and I want a detailed investigation as there is something which is missing in the probe. There are a lot of loopholes which need to be investigated and the CBI can do in-depth investigation which will clear the motive of the murder."

Sep 11, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

SHO Arun of the Sadar Police Station has been suspended with immediate effect, said Gurugram Police commissioner. This comes a day after at least 50 people were injured when police lathi-charged protesters demanding the arrest of Ryan International School management.

Sep 11, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

RECAP | Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma had said, "We accept negligence on part of the Ryan International School but the school cannot be de-recognised as the future of 1200 students is at stake."

Sep 11, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

Sources in the police have told News18 that the Ryan International School administration who've been arrested for negligence are the northern zone head, Francis Thomas and Bhondsi branch coordinator, Jeyus Thomas. The duo will be produced in court today.

Sep 11, 2017 8:45 am (IST)

2 persons from Ryan International School's management were arrested late last night. This comes as the accused bus conductor's family allege that he was being framed and the conspiracy was larger.

Sep 11, 2017 8:34 am (IST)

There were security lapses that is why my son is not with me, says father of the Ryan International murder victim. Meanwhile, police have been deployed outisde the Gurugram school amid raging protests.

Sep 11, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

RECAP | Earlier, at least 50 people were injured in the lathi-charge, including some journalists, after a liquor shop was allegedly set on fire. Cameras of some photojournalists were also damaged during the protest. Some of the demonstrators even threw liquor bottles inside school premises, police told PTI. The liquor shop is barely 50 metres from the school. "The Gurugram Police had to use mild lathi-charge to disperse the agitators. The police detained over 20 protesters found agitating outside the school," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police, told PTI.

Sep 11, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

Ryan International School in Gurugram, where a Class 2 student was murdered by the institution's bus conductor, will remain closed today and tomorrow. Meanwhile, Tagore Public School in Shahdara, where a 5-year-old student was raped by a drunk peon, will remain shut for the next 3 days.

