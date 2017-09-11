LIVE: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre, CBI on Plea by Father of Murdered Ryan International Student

Sep 11, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE | Last month, some students of Ryan International School, Faridabad, went public on Facebook to condemn the action taken by the school management in suspending a school boy Abhinav for raising his views to the chairman AF Pinto. The post reveals how the children studying in the school are bullied and threatened by the school management. The incident took place on August 18. According to one of the posts by a student, when during a special assembly, organised on the birthday of chairman AF Pinto, a girl student who was emceeing during the assembly and was asked to stop because the chairman found her voice "boring". When another student Abhinav intervened and confronted the chairman by saying that it was disappointing and that the students had prepared the special assembly including dances, poems etc for the chairman, the boy was made to apologize in writing and was suspended from the school for raising his opinion. Other students then took to Facebook and expressed their anger. The special assembly is an old tradition at the Ryan group of schools where every year the students prepare dances and songs and poems for the chairman and pray for his long life. On this day the classes are suspended and attendance is mandatory.