LIVE: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre, CBI on Plea by Father of Murdered Ryan International Student

Gurugram Commissioner and DCP have visited Ryan International School. Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar talked to the victim's family over the phone and called Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who assured his Bihar counterpart that an impartial and fast probe was being conducted.
South Gurugram DCP confirms that Ryan International School acting principal, Neerja Batra, is currently hospitalised:
We had been interrogating Acting Principal since day before yesterday & she is in hospital now. Investigation underway: DCP South #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/1UJ10Kmvkz— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2017
RECAP | A five-year-old girl was raped in the classroom of Tagore Public School in east Delhi’s Shahdara allegedly by the school peon, highlighting the sorry state of child safety conditions in educational institutions. Police said the accused, who has been working in the school for three years, took the girl inside an empty classroom around 11.45 am when he was roaming the corridors after handing over lunchboxes to the teachers. He also allegedly threatened the girl of dire consequences. The crime came to light when the child complained of bleeding and pain in her private parts to her mother. She was taken to a hospital where a medical examination confirmed sexual assault, the police said.
NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE | Last month, some students of Ryan International School, Faridabad, went public on Facebook to condemn the action taken by the school management in suspending a school boy Abhinav for raising his views to the chairman AF Pinto. The post reveals how the children studying in the school are bullied and threatened by the school management. The incident took place on August 18. According to one of the posts by a student, when during a special assembly, organised on the birthday of chairman AF Pinto, a girl student who was emceeing during the assembly and was asked to stop because the chairman found her voice "boring". When another student Abhinav intervened and confronted the chairman by saying that it was disappointing and that the students had prepared the special assembly including dances, poems etc for the chairman, the boy was made to apologize in writing and was suspended from the school for raising his opinion. Other students then took to Facebook and expressed their anger. The special assembly is an old tradition at the Ryan group of schools where every year the students prepare dances and songs and poems for the chairman and pray for his long life. On this day the classes are suspended and attendance is mandatory.
Two senior Ryan International School officials were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a seven-year-old student, police said on Monday. "Francis Thomas, the school's northern India head and Jeyus Thomas, coordinator and Human Resource (HR) head were arrested late Sunday night under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act," a senior police officer told IANS. "They will be produced before a court on Monday morning."
Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act: Punishment for cruelty to child | Whoever, having the actual charge of, or control over, a child, assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or wilfully neglects the child or causes or procures the child to be assaulted, abandoned, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental or physical suffering, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine of one lakh rupees or with both.
Gurugram Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar on Sunday said that section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act has been invoked in the murder case of a 7-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurugram. The Commissioner of Police told ANI that anyone found guilty in this case will be booked under relevant sections.
Father of the Ryan International School Murder victim's father has demanded a parallel CBI enquiry as the school has severe administrative loopholes, adding that the family would move the Supreme Court. "It's been three days that my son is dead and we all miss him a lot. My only wish is that the truth should come out and justice given to my wife and me. There is something which the local police are missing and so the case should be investigated by the CBI. I am not happy with the police investigation, and I want a detailed investigation as there is something which is missing in the probe. There are a lot of loopholes which need to be investigated and the CBI can do in-depth investigation which will clear the motive of the murder."
RECAP | Earlier, at least 50 people were injured in the lathi-charge, including some journalists, after a liquor shop was allegedly set on fire. Cameras of some photojournalists were also damaged during the protest. Some of the demonstrators even threw liquor bottles inside school premises, police told PTI. The liquor shop is barely 50 metres from the school. "The Gurugram Police had to use mild lathi-charge to disperse the agitators. The police detained over 20 protesters found agitating outside the school," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police, told PTI.
