LIVE: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Seeks Report from Ryan International School

Event Highlights
- CBSE's Statement
- Police Debrief The Case
- He is Being Framed, Say Accused's Family
- Suspended Acting Principal Talks to News18
- HRD Min Team to Probe The Matter: Prakash Javadekar
- Don't Think It's a Sexual Assault Case: Victim's Family
- School Acting Principal Suspended
- Govt Assures Strict Action Against Those Involved
- Parents Protest Outside School
CBSE sets up two-member fact finding committee to enquire into the death of Class 2 student in Gurgaon's Ryan International School. "School has been asked to send a report along with FIR filed in this case with in two days and a fact finding committee has been set up to enquire into the matter in detail and to submit report at the earliest," says CBSE.
"A special public prosecuter will be provided for the case. A 3-member team has been constituted to look into the security lapses in the school, the report of which will be submitted by Monday. A private security agency was providing security to Gurugram Ryan International School, we will probe them as well. Schools in Gurugram will be given 15 days to comply with all security rules and regulations, after that there will be random checking of the schools," says Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram Police.
"We will complete the probe within 7 days itself. Public prosecuters will be helping us at the investigation stage itself. We will also ask for fast-track courts to expedite the case. We will come forward with the strongest case possible. The conductor's role in the case is clear, we will investigate if there are others and if so then they too will be prosecuted. The crime scene and sequence of events will be recreated," says Sandeep Khirwar, Gurugram Police commissioner.
Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises on Saturday morning and staged a protest for over two hours demanding a CBI probe into the gruesome murder while expressing their displeasure over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police.
Members of the Bar Association in Sohna decide not to appear on accused's behalf:
#Gurugram: Members of Bar Association of Sohna decide not to appear on behalf of accused in #RyanInternationalSchool murder case pic.twitter.com/JYt5WxlWZ1— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017
"Our local MLA was present here from yesterday. And I'm assuring you a fair probe in this incident. Parents will be satisfied but they are right now demanding CBI probe. I'm giving you a confirmation on the ground that Haryana govt will take strictest action possible against the school management if they are found to be guilty of negligence," says Haryana Govt PWD Minister Rao Narveer Singh.
EXCLUSIVE | Following the tragic incident at our school yesterday, Ryan International authorities have taken up the review of security measures at the school seriously. All necessary improvements and measures are being audited and reinforced with the help of experts. We are also seeking advice from the Police department to guide us in this regard. While we are all in great shock and grief at the loss of life of our beloved student, we are taking these steps simultaneously to ensure vigorous safety measures in place for all our students and staff. We are closely working with the investigating authorities so that we could be guided further with their expertise," says Neeraja Batra, who was suspended as acting principal of Ryan International School Gurugram, to News18.
"Parents and school management should be careful that such incidents do not take place. The HRD ministry has formed a team to look into the matter and they will soon submit a report. Appropriate action will be taken and justice will be served," says Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Meanwhile, the CBSE has asked for a report from all affiliate schools
"We don't believe it is a case of sexual assault and this school is known for previous cases of negligence. Let us at least visit the location and look for ourselves," appeals the victim's uncle. Meanwhile, the All India Parents Association has slapped a Rs 100 crore fine against Ryan International and have demanded a shutdown of the school.
A bus conductor was arrested on Friday evening and police said he had confessed to slitting the seven-year-old's throat after a failed attempt to sexually abuse the child.
"The government is working on this, we understand the parents. Strict action will be taken against the culprit and we will look into the school's carelessness. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against Ryan International School," says Jawahar Yadav, officer on special duty (OSD) of Haryana CM, to News18.
Angry parents gathered outside Ryan International School in Gurugram on Saturday to resume their protest for action against school authorities over the murder of a Class 2 student. “Even we as parents are not allowed inside the classrooms or in school corridors. How then did the school authorities allow bus staff in toilets used by the children? We want the school principal and the person in-charge that day to be booked as well,” the father of another student at the school told News18.
The Gurugram police on late Friday evening arrested the bus conductor, Ashok, for murdering the 7-year-old class 2 student, whose body was found in Ryan International School washroom in the morning.
The 7-year-old was dropped to school by his father at around 7:30 in the morning. His body, in a pool of blood, was discovered by a student when he went to the loo. The student informed the school administration and teachers. A knife was also found lying near the body. "The kid was alive when we saw him lying in a pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately... only after investigation, one can say where the knife inside the school premises came from," Neeraja Bhatra, School Coordinator, told CNN-News18 in the morning. The police, who said they had detained ten people, told PTI they zeroed in on the accused after two students saw him walking down a corridor.
The Gurugram police on Friday evening arrested a bus conductor for murdering a 7-year-old student of Ryan International School. The class 2 student's body was found in the washroom on Friday morning. A police officer said that Ashok had confessed to committing his crime. "He took the child to the washroom to sexually assault him. When the kid tried to raise an alarm, he killed him," police said.
