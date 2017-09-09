LIVE: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Seeks Report from Ryan International School

Sep 9, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)

EXCLUSIVE | Following the tragic incident at our school yesterday, Ryan International authorities have taken up the review of security measures at the school seriously. All necessary improvements and measures are being audited and reinforced with the help of experts. We are also seeking advice from the Police department to guide us in this regard. While we are all in great shock and grief at the loss of life of our beloved student, we are taking these steps simultaneously to ensure vigorous safety measures in place for all our students and staff. We are closely working with the investigating authorities so that we could be guided further with their expertise," says Neeraja Batra, who was suspended as acting principal of Ryan International School Gurugram, to News18.