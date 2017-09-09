LIVE: Conductor Accused of Killing Ryan International School Student Sent to 3-Day Police Custody

The bus conductor accused of murdering the Class 2 student of Gurugram’s Ryan International School student has been sent to three-day police custody. Police have said that the accused had confessed to killing the seven-year-old after a failed attempt to “sexually abuse” the child. The conductor’s family, however, claims he is being framed, adding that the authorities sought his ID only after the student's death was reported. The school’s acting principal has been suspended, while the HRD ministry has ordered an investigation.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Sep 9, 2017 2:20 pm (IST)
Members of the Bar Association in Sohna decide not to appear on accused's behalf:
"Our local MLA was present here from yesterday. And I'm assuring you a fair probe in this incident. Parents will be satisfied but they are right now demanding CBI probe. I'm giving you a confirmation on the ground that Haryana govt will take strictest action possible against the school management if they are found to be guilty of negligence," says Haryana Govt PWD Minister Rao Narveer Singh.
Sep 9, 2017 2:03 pm (IST)
The family of the accused conductor in the Ryan International School student murder has said that the worker was being framed and that they were not allowed to meet the family of the boy. Meanwhile, the conductor has been sent to a 3-day police custody.
Sep 9, 2017 1:29 pm (IST)
EXCLUSIVE | Following the tragic incident at our school yesterday, Ryan International authorities have taken up the review of security measures at the school seriously. All necessary improvements and measures are being audited and reinforced with the help of experts. We are also seeking advice from the Police department to guide us in this regard. While we are all in great shock and grief at the loss of life of our beloved student, we are taking these steps simultaneously to ensure vigorous safety measures in place for all our students and staff. We are closely working with the investigating authorities so that we could be guided further with their expertise," says Neeraja Batra, who was suspended as acting principal of Ryan International School Gurugram, to News18.
Sep 9, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)
"Parents and school management should be careful that such incidents do not take place. The HRD ministry has formed a team to look into the matter and they will soon submit a report. Appropriate action will be taken and justice will be served," says Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Meanwhile, the CBSE has asked for a report from all affiliate schools
Sep 9, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)
"We don't believe it is a case of sexual assault and this school is known for previous cases of negligence. Let us at least visit the location and look for ourselves," appeals the victim's uncle. Meanwhile, the All India Parents Association has slapped a Rs 100 crore fine against Ryan International and have demanded a shutdown of the school.
A bus conductor was arrested on Friday evening and police said he had confessed to slitting the seven-year-old's throat after a failed attempt to sexually abuse the child.
Sep 9, 2017 11:12 am (IST)
Ryan International School's acting principal Neeraja Bhatra has been suspended following the murder of a Class 2 student by one of the school's bus conductor.
Sep 9, 2017 10:26 am (IST)
"We will get the case solved as soon as possible. We will get justice and if necessary will take action against the school. No one will be spared," says BJP MLA Tejpal Tanwar.
Sep 9, 2017 10:25 am (IST)
"The government is working on this, we understand the parents. Strict action will be taken against the culprit and we will look into the school's carelessness. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against Ryan International School," says Jawahar Yadav, officer on special duty (OSD) of Haryana CM, to News18.
Sep 9, 2017 10:20 am (IST)
Angry parents gathered outside Ryan International School in Gurugram on Saturday to resume their protest for action against school authorities over the murder of a Class 2 student. “Even we as parents are not allowed inside the classrooms or in school corridors. How then did the school authorities allow bus staff in toilets used by the children? We want the school principal and the person in-charge that day to be booked as well,” the father of another student at the school told News18.
Sep 9, 2017 9:43 am (IST)
Parents are protesting outside the school, demanding action against Ryan International School authorities. The parents want a case of criminal conspiracy to be lodged against the principal and others.
The Gurugram police on late Friday evening arrested the bus conductor, Ashok, for murdering the 7-year-old class 2 student, whose body was found in Ryan International School washroom in the morning.
Sep 9, 2017 8:30 am (IST)
The 7-year-old was dropped to school by his father at around 7:30 in the morning. His body, in a pool of blood, was discovered by a student when he went to the loo. The student informed the school administration and teachers. A knife was also found lying near the body. "The kid was alive when we saw him lying in a pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately... only after investigation, one can say where the knife inside the school premises came from," Neeraja Bhatra, School Coordinator, told CNN-News18 in the morning. The police, who said they had detained ten people, told PTI they zeroed in on the accused after two students saw him walking down a corridor.
Sep 9, 2017 8:30 am (IST)
The Gurugram police on Friday evening arrested a bus conductor for murdering a 7-year-old student of Ryan International School. The class 2 student's body was found in the washroom on Friday morning. A police officer said that Ashok had confessed to committing his crime. "He took the child to the washroom to sexually assault him. When the kid tried to raise an alarm, he killed him," police said.
Sep 9, 2017 8:23 am (IST)
After reports came in that Ryan International School has been temporarily sealed after the murder of a 7-year-old boy student of the school on Friday by one of their bus conductors, Gurugram DCP has told News18 that the police has not done so and that they've only provided more security.