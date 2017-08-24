GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LIVE: Right to Privacy Verdict to Reshape Debate on Sec 377, Euthanasia, Abortion

August 24, 2017, 1:46 PM IST
A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has unanimously declared Right to Privacy as a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 and Part 3 of the Constitution of India. In the historic verdict, the bench, headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, also termed the ruling on Section 377, which criminalizes gay sex, as “bad in law”

Aug 24, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

Apart from Section 377, Supreme Court's Right to Privacy verdict also has far-reaching impact on euthanasia and the debate surrounding abortions. 

Aug 24, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)

"Privacy is an intrinsic recognition of heterogeneity, of the right of the individual to be different and to stand against the tide of conformity in creating a zone of solitude. Privacy protects the individual from the searching glare of publicity in matters which are personal to his or her life. Privacy attaches to the person and not to the place where it is associated," said Justice Chandrachud.

Aug 24, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

"Sexual orientation is an essential attribute of privacy. Discrimination against an individual on the basis of sexual orientation is deeply offensive to the dignity and self-worth of the individual. Equality demands that the sexual orientation of each individual in society must be protected on an even platform. The right to privacy and the protection of sexual orientation lies at the core of the fundamental rights guaranteed by Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution," said Justice Chandrachud.

Aug 24, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

Section 377 judgment is bad in law: “The chilling effect on the exercise of the right poses a grave danger to the unhindered fulfilment of one’s sexual orientation, as an element of privacy and dignity. The chilling effect is due to the danger of a human being subjected to social opprobrium or disapproval, as reflected in the punishment of crime. Hence, the Koushal rationale that prosecution of a few is not an index of violation is flawed and cannot be accepted. Consequently, we disagree with the manner in which has dealt with the privacy Koushal dignity based claims of LGBT persons on this aspect," said Justice Chandrachud in his historic order on privacy.

Aug 24, 2017 12:58 pm (IST)

"It is an expected verdict and will not affect our stand on Aadhaar. Even Right to Privacy is not an absolute right," said top government sources to CNN-News18.

Aug 24, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)

The constitutional validity of Aadhaar Act will now be examined by the five judge bench and it will be tested on the touchstone of the right to privacy.

Aug 24, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

Which states have backed right to privacy ahead of SC judgment?

Karnataka, Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and the union territory of Puducherry backed the constitutionality of the right to privacy. Haryana and Kerala followed suit.

Aug 24, 2017 12:41 pm (IST)

"The Aadhaar we (Congress) thought is completely compatible with the Right to Privacy. Aadhaar in itself is not inconsistent with the Right to Privacy, it is the current government's interpretation of the Article 21 which is an invasion of Right To Privacy," says P Chidambaram.

Aug 24, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

"Article 21 is the right to life and liberty. Any corrosion of that should be fought. Privacy is the core of personal liberty. Privacy is an inalienable part of life itself. Today we can once again celebrate our freedom. This verdict is a setback to the government," says P Chidambaram.

Aug 24, 2017 11:59 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | When History Was Made in CJI's Packed Courtroom No.1 of Supreme Court

The Right to Privacy, Chief Justice JS Khehar said, is intrinsic to the right to life and is hence, a part of Article 21, part 3, of the Constitution of India.

Aug 24, 2017 11:56 am (IST)

“It’s a big victory for civil liberties in the country... Today, with this judgment, it is recognized as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. All previous judgments have been overruled. That is important. It affects not just Aaadhar, but also phone tapping cases. Also, the cases on homosexuality. We have to look at today's judgment in totality to understand how many implications it has. On Aadhaar, of course, it will be deliberated before the court whether Aadhaar infringes the right to privacy, or not. But we believe Aadhaar in its present form cannot function, says advocate Rahul Narayan and S Prasanna, who represented the petitioners.

Aug 24, 2017 11:53 am (IST)

I am glad that as the world moves towards digitisation, citizens have a right against misuse of their information, says R Chandrasekhar, petitioner in the Right to Privacy case.

Aug 24, 2017 11:47 am (IST)

Kudos to the SC for holding Right to Privacy a fundamental right under Art 21. Aadhaar Act & any other law will be tested on reasonableness, tweets Prashant Bhushan.

Aug 24, 2017 11:37 am (IST)

The Supreme Court has said that privacy is a fundamental right, but did it define privacy?

Privacy is not defined in India. Many previous court judgments have said it is difficult to define. Therefore, all controversies like Section 377, Aadhaar, Section 66 etc. will have to be dealt on a case-to-case basis.

Aug 24, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

Thank you SC for this very important judgment, tweets Arvind Kejriwal.

Aug 24, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Following is the chronology of Supreme Court hearings in the right to privacy case —

Jul 7: Three-judge bench says issues arising out of Aadhaar should finally be decided by larger bench and CJI would take a call o the need for setting up a constitution bench.

Jul: Matter mentioned before CJI who sets up a five- judge constitution bench to hear the matter.

Jul 18: Five-judge constitution bench decides to set up a nine-judge bench to decide whether the right to privacy can be declared a fundamental right under the Constitution.

Nine-judge bench (Chief Justice J S Khehar, Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer) constituted to hear the privacy matter.

Jul 19: SC says right to privacy can't be absolute, may be regulated.

Jul 19: Centre tells SC that right to privacy is not a fundamental right.

Jul 26: Karnataka, West Bengal, Punjab and Puducherry, the four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of right to privacy.

Jul 26: Centre tells SC that privacy can be fundamental right with some riders.

Jul 27: Maharashtra government tells SC that privacy is not a "standalone" right, but it is rather a concept.

Aug 1: SC says there has to be "overarching" guidelines to protect an individual's private information in public domain.

Aug 2: SC says protection of the concept of privacy in the technological era was a "losing battle", reserves verdict.

Aug 24: SC declares right to privacy as fundamental right under the Constitution.

Aug 24, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

A landmark judgment by the Supreme Court. It must be welcomed as a progressive verdict in favour of individual freedom. #RightToPrivacy, tweets Ashok Gehlot.

Aug 24, 2017 11:14 am (IST)

What is a fundamental right?

Fundamental rights define the basic structure of the Constitution and are enshrined under Part III of the Constitution. The fundamental rights are defined as the basic freedoms that every Indian enjoys. The most notable of them are — Article 14: Right To Equality, Article 15: No discrimination on the basis of caste, gender, sex, or religion, Article 19 — freedom of speech and expression along with reasonable restrictions, and Article 21: a right to life and liberty of an Individual. Today’s verdict is a monumental one as Right to Privacy has now been brought under the ambit of Article 21, which guarantees life and liberty. Article 21, which guarantees an individual unobstructed right to life with dignity, acts like an umbrella, ensuring a right to food, right to shelter, and now the right to privacy. By overruling MP Sharma and the Kharak Singh cases, the Supreme Court has now set a precedent of a nine-judge bench verdict for the country to follow.

Aug 24, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

Path breaking and seminal judgment of Supreme Court declares 'Privacy' as a fundamental right. A great victory for liberty and freedom. SC rejects Government's attempt to whittle down the right to privacy as a fundamental right by Attorney General's plea of no mention in Constitution, tweets Randeep Surjewala.

Aug 24, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

Privacy is a fundamental right. The freedom that was won in 1947 has been enriched and enlarged. Privacy is the core of personal liberty. Article 21 has acquired a new magnificence, tweets P Chidambaram‏.

Aug 24, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

What transpired in Court:

The Chief Justice of India JS Khehar read out the verdict, being the senior-most judge on the bench. Justice Khehar said this verdict was not written by him, but it was unanimous. He also said previous two verdicts of six and eight-member benches were being overruled.Right to privacy is intrinsic to right to life and is now part of Article 21, part 3.

Aug 24, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

Article 21 of the Constitution, of which Right to Privacy is now part of, ensures the protection of life and personal liberty. It says no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty, except according to procedure established by law.

Aug 24, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

The Supreme Court's verdict is historic. Supreme Court has not said anything about Aadhaar. Supreme Court has said that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right. SC has not said anything about biometrics for Aadhaar. This is a big blow to the government, says Prashant Bhushan.

Aug 24, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

Any rule that was contrary to the Right to Privacy has now been quashed, says Prashant Bhushan.

Aug 24, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Supreme Court verdict will impact other landmark cases

Aadhaar: Government's decision to introduce the biometric data-enabled Aadhaar ID for citizens. Article 377: Homosexuality, oral sex are a criminal offence. Section 66A, IT Act Verdict: State can take action against an individual for sharing his thoughts on a social platform. DNA Profiling Bill, 2017: Bodily right such as the DNA of an individual can be profiled without his consent.

Aug 24, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

Right to Privacy is intrinsic to right to life, says Supreme Court.

Aug 24, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

What The Right to Privacy Verdict Means?
 
Intimate details regarding marriage, sexuality, relation with family are protected. Private details such as the parting of personal data by use of credit card, social network platforms, I-T declarations are protected. All public details, where privacy protection requires minimal regulation, are also protected. Now, Right to Privacy is linked to Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

Aug 24, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

The nine-judge bench overrules the previous two judgments by six-judge and an eight-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which had ruled that Right to Privacy is not a fundamental right.

Aug 24, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

The constitution bench has risen after delivering the historic Right to Privacy verdict.

Aug 24, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

Constitution bench of the Supreme Court unanimously declares that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right.

