LIVE: Right to Privacy Verdict to Reshape Debate on Sec 377, Euthanasia, Abortion

Aug 24, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Following is the chronology of Supreme Court hearings in the right to privacy case —

Jul 7: Three-judge bench says issues arising out of Aadhaar should finally be decided by larger bench and CJI would take a call o the need for setting up a constitution bench.

Jul: Matter mentioned before CJI who sets up a five- judge constitution bench to hear the matter.

Jul 18: Five-judge constitution bench decides to set up a nine-judge bench to decide whether the right to privacy can be declared a fundamental right under the Constitution.

Nine-judge bench (Chief Justice J S Khehar, Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer) constituted to hear the privacy matter.

Jul 19: SC says right to privacy can't be absolute, may be regulated.

Jul 19: Centre tells SC that right to privacy is not a fundamental right.

Jul 26: Karnataka, West Bengal, Punjab and Puducherry, the four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of right to privacy.

Jul 26: Centre tells SC that privacy can be fundamental right with some riders.

Jul 27: Maharashtra government tells SC that privacy is not a "standalone" right, but it is rather a concept.

Aug 1: SC says there has to be "overarching" guidelines to protect an individual's private information in public domain.

Aug 2: SC says protection of the concept of privacy in the technological era was a "losing battle", reserves verdict.

Aug 24: SC declares right to privacy as fundamental right under the Constitution.