LIVE: Right to Privacy Verdict to Reshape Debate on Sec 377, Euthanasia, Abortion

Event Highlights
- Big Impact on Eutthanasia, Abortion Debates
- Section 377 judgment is bad in law
- Flip side of Judgment
- What is a fundamental right
- What transpired in Court
- Article 21 of the Constitution
- Big blow to govt: Prashant Bhushan
- Impact on other cases
- What the Right to Privacy verdict means
- Right to Privacy a fundamental right
"Privacy is an intrinsic recognition of heterogeneity, of the right of the individual to be different and to stand against the tide of conformity in creating a zone of solitude. Privacy protects the individual from the searching glare of publicity in matters which are personal to his or her life. Privacy attaches to the person and not to the place where it is associated," said Justice Chandrachud.
"Sexual orientation is an essential attribute of privacy. Discrimination against an individual on the basis of sexual orientation is deeply offensive to the dignity and self-worth of the individual. Equality demands that the sexual orientation of each individual in society must be protected on an even platform. The right to privacy and the protection of sexual orientation lies at the core of the fundamental rights guaranteed by Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution," said Justice Chandrachud.
Section 377 judgment is bad in law: “The chilling effect on the exercise of the right poses a grave danger to the unhindered fulfilment of one’s sexual orientation, as an element of privacy and dignity. The chilling effect is due to the danger of a human being subjected to social opprobrium or disapproval, as reflected in the punishment of crime. Hence, the Koushal rationale that prosecution of a few is not an index of violation is flawed and cannot be accepted. Consequently, we disagree with the manner in which has dealt with the privacy Koushal dignity based claims of LGBT persons on this aspect," said Justice Chandrachud in his historic order on privacy.
The Right to Privacy, Chief Justice JS Khehar said, is intrinsic to the right to life and is hence, a part of Article 21, part 3, of the Constitution of India.
“It’s a big victory for civil liberties in the country... Today, with this judgment, it is recognized as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. All previous judgments have been overruled. That is important. It affects not just Aaadhar, but also phone tapping cases. Also, the cases on homosexuality. We have to look at today's judgment in totality to understand how many implications it has. On Aadhaar, of course, it will be deliberated before the court whether Aadhaar infringes the right to privacy, or not. But we believe Aadhaar in its present form cannot function, says advocate Rahul Narayan and S Prasanna, who represented the petitioners.
The Supreme Court has said that privacy is a fundamental right, but did it define privacy?
Privacy is not defined in India. Many previous court judgments have said it is difficult to define. Therefore, all controversies like Section 377, Aadhaar, Section 66 etc. will have to be dealt on a case-to-case basis.
Following is the chronology of Supreme Court hearings in the right to privacy case —
Jul 7: Three-judge bench says issues arising out of Aadhaar should finally be decided by larger bench and CJI would take a call o the need for setting up a constitution bench.
Jul: Matter mentioned before CJI who sets up a five- judge constitution bench to hear the matter.
Jul 18: Five-judge constitution bench decides to set up a nine-judge bench to decide whether the right to privacy can be declared a fundamental right under the Constitution.
Nine-judge bench (Chief Justice J S Khehar, Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Abhay Manohar Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer) constituted to hear the privacy matter.
Jul 19: SC says right to privacy can't be absolute, may be regulated.
Jul 19: Centre tells SC that right to privacy is not a fundamental right.
Jul 26: Karnataka, West Bengal, Punjab and Puducherry, the four non-BJP ruled states move SC in favour of right to privacy.
Jul 26: Centre tells SC that privacy can be fundamental right with some riders.
Jul 27: Maharashtra government tells SC that privacy is not a "standalone" right, but it is rather a concept.
Aug 1: SC says there has to be "overarching" guidelines to protect an individual's private information in public domain.
Aug 2: SC says protection of the concept of privacy in the technological era was a "losing battle", reserves verdict.
Aug 24: SC declares right to privacy as fundamental right under the Constitution.
What is a fundamental right?
Fundamental rights define the basic structure of the Constitution and are enshrined under Part III of the Constitution. The fundamental rights are defined as the basic freedoms that every Indian enjoys. The most notable of them are — Article 14: Right To Equality, Article 15: No discrimination on the basis of caste, gender, sex, or religion, Article 19 — freedom of speech and expression along with reasonable restrictions, and Article 21: a right to life and liberty of an Individual. Today’s verdict is a monumental one as Right to Privacy has now been brought under the ambit of Article 21, which guarantees life and liberty. Article 21, which guarantees an individual unobstructed right to life with dignity, acts like an umbrella, ensuring a right to food, right to shelter, and now the right to privacy. By overruling MP Sharma and the Kharak Singh cases, the Supreme Court has now set a precedent of a nine-judge bench verdict for the country to follow.
Path breaking and seminal judgment of Supreme Court declares 'Privacy' as a fundamental right. A great victory for liberty and freedom. SC rejects Government's attempt to whittle down the right to privacy as a fundamental right by Attorney General's plea of no mention in Constitution, tweets Randeep Surjewala.
What transpired in Court:
The Chief Justice of India JS Khehar read out the verdict, being the senior-most judge on the bench. Justice Khehar said this verdict was not written by him, but it was unanimous. He also said previous two verdicts of six and eight-member benches were being overruled.Right to privacy is intrinsic to right to life and is now part of Article 21, part 3.
Supreme Court verdict will impact other landmark cases
Aadhaar: Government's decision to introduce the biometric data-enabled Aadhaar ID for citizens. Article 377: Homosexuality, oral sex are a criminal offence. Section 66A, IT Act Verdict: State can take action against an individual for sharing his thoughts on a social platform. DNA Profiling Bill, 2017: Bodily right such as the DNA of an individual can be profiled without his consent.
What The Right to Privacy Verdict Means?
Intimate details regarding marriage, sexuality, relation with family are protected. Private details such as the parting of personal data by use of credit card, social network platforms, I-T declarations are protected. All public details, where privacy protection requires minimal regulation, are also protected. Now, Right to Privacy is linked to Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.
