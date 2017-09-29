GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai Prabhadevi Station Stampede LIVE: 22 Dead, High-level Probe Ordered

News18.com | September 29, 2017, 1:51 PM IST
Event Highlights

At least 22 people have been killed and 30 injured in a stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The station was earlier known as the Elphinstone Road railway station. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was scheduled to visit Mumbai for a scheduled event, is likely to visit the spot.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 29, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

A high-level probe has been ordered, says Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal. The Union Minister expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the stampede. "We will take all necessary steps to avoid such incidents in future," he said.  

Sep 29, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

Inquiry will be conducted by Government of Maharashtra and Ministry of Railways and necessary, strict action will be taken, says Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

Sep 29, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed shock over the stampede that led to the death of 22 people this morning at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station. "Spoke to Chief Secretary and @CPMumbaiPolice ; asked them to reach hospital to monitor and ensure that everyone gets all the help."

Sep 29, 2017 1:25 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 1:20 pm (IST)

One of the oldest city bridges, the Elphinstone Bridge, has been a topic of debate for some time now. 

This is the same stretch where renowned cardiologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar had drowned in an open manhole late last month. 

Sep 29, 2017 1:17 pm (IST)

Click to read: As the Blame Game Over Mumbai Prabhadevi Station Stampede Begins, Twitterati Take on Govt

Immediately after the incident, people took to Twitter and vented out their anger on the Railways and BMC for negligence and not doing anything about the dilapidated infrastructure within the station premises.

Sep 29, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives. 

Sep 29, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 1:06 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 1:02 pm (IST)

Locals and passengers voiced their concerns after the death of 22 people in a stampede at Elphinstone Railway station's foot overbridge in Mumbai. 

Sep 29, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)


Mumbai Mayor Vishvanath said that railways should have either constructed a bigger footover bridge or an extra one to accommodate heavy footfall. "We will talk to the minister for railways who will be coming today," he said, adding that he will ensure that such incidents don't occur again. 

Sep 29, 2017 12:56 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)

Of those who lost their lives, 14 are men and 8 are women. 

Sep 29, 2017 12:51 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)

An eyewitness tells CNN-News18 that police reached the spot very late. 

Police, on the other hand, said a rumour that 'a roof had fallen' triggerred the stampede.

Sep 29, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)

BMC blames railways for the unfortunate tragedy, says railway infrastructure is their responsibility.  

Sep 29, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Choudhary says the government is not able to provide basic facilities and services at stations but dreams of bullet trains.

Sep 29, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)

BMC says that the number of people killed has increased to 22.

Sep 29, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
Sep 29, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

Railway PRO Anil Saxena has confirmed that 15 people have lost their lives in the unfortunate stampede that occurred around 10:45 this morning. "A large number of people had gathered on the footover bridge because of heavy rains. When the rain stopped, people started stepping out, and a pedestrian is believed to have slipped, resulting in chaos."

Sep 29, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

Reports are coming in that people are shouting slogans against Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal, who is likely to visit the accident site this afternoon. 

Sep 29, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

It's an unfortunate incident. Railway Min Piyush Goyal will definitely visit the site: Western Railway PRO to CNN-News18

Sep 29, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)

Police suspect a short-circuit with a loud sound near the FOB led to panic and people started running, resulting in the stampede, news agency PTI reports.

Sep 29, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

Three persons were brought dead to the KEM Hospital in Parel. Besides, around 20 persons were injured and rushed to various hospitals, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster control room said.

Sep 29, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)

Television footage from the spot showed people trying to climb over the railings on the stairway to escape the stampede. Sources said heavy rains led to the chaos and the stampede on the foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations in Mumbai took place at 10.46 am.

Sep 29, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Railways PRO Ravindra Bhaskar tells CNN-News18 that it was raining heavily and people gathered at the site where this unfortunate tragedy occurred. 

Sep 29, 2017 11:58 am (IST)

BMC told CNN-News18 that fifteen people have died in the stampede that occurred this morning on the footover bridge at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway Station.

Sep 29, 2017 11:55 am (IST)

The railways PRO said that the first priority is to take those who suffered injuries to the hospital.

