Mumbai Prabhadevi Station Stampede LIVE: 22 Dead, High-level Probe Ordered

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed shock over the stampede that led to the death of 22 people this morning at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station. "Spoke to Chief Secretary and @CPMumbaiPolice ; asked them to reach hospital to monitor and ensure that everyone gets all the help."
Compensation of 5 Lakhs each will be given to kin of those dead.State Govt will bear medical expenses of injured: Vinod Tawde,MH minister pic.twitter.com/vxMGF820m4— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
Click to read: As the Blame Game Over Mumbai Prabhadevi Station Stampede Begins, Twitterati Take on Govt
Immediately after the incident, people took to Twitter and vented out their anger on the Railways and BMC for negligence and not doing anything about the dilapidated infrastructure within the station premises.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives.
Situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored. @PiyushGoyal is in Mumbai taking stock of the situation & ensuring all assistance.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2017
Shortage of blood in KEM Hospital. B- and AB- blood groups needed. #MumbaiStampede— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
#NDRF team reaches the site of #MumbaiStampede; 22 people have lost their lives so far. 27 injured #Elphinstone pic.twitter.com/9bE1os6wa6— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
#WATCH: Local voices concerns after death of 22 ppl in stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge in Mumbai #mumbaistampede pic.twitter.com/xygnf4uX9N— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
Anguished by the loss of lives in the stampede in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families; prayers with injured — #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 29, 2017
It seems all started when someone slipped because of the wet floor. Injured have been rushed to nearest hospital: Anil Saxena, Railway PRO pic.twitter.com/lXA4V3R6SR— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 29, 2017
Govt not able to provide basic facilities&services at stations but dreams of bullet trains: Ajay Choudhary,Shiv Sena MLA on Mumbai stampede pic.twitter.com/qkVYfBbt1t— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017
Very unfortunate what has happened at the Elphinstone station. Railway & police officials are doing their best to handle the situation.— Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) September 29, 2017
Railway PRO Anil Saxena has confirmed that 15 people have lost their lives in the unfortunate stampede that occurred around 10:45 this morning. "A large number of people had gathered on the footover bridge because of heavy rains. When the rain stopped, people started stepping out, and a pedestrian is believed to have slipped, resulting in chaos."
