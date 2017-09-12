LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, Not Rahul Gandhi, Tarnished India's Image Abroad, Says Congress

Sep 12, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

"Rahul Gandhi is saying that everything we have today is because of the Congress, this shows their arrogance. When the Congress was in power, then why did Rahul not correct the mistakes of the government? With every issue that he raises, social or political, why doesn't Rahul come and talk to lesser mortals like me? He is talking at an international platform because no one is listening to him in India. If he had thought about the nation before opening his mouth on an international platform, he would have held back," says I&B Minister Smriti Irani.