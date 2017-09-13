LIVE: PM Modi, Ahmedabad Prepare to Receive Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is likely to welcome his Japanese counterpart personally at the Ahmedabad airport, a reciprocatory gesture to Shinzo Abe. Three years ago, when PM Modi embarked had on his first visit outside India's immediate neighborhood, Abe had flown to Kyoto to receive his counterpart.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will act as a guide to Shinzo Abe at the iconic Sidi Saiyyed Mosque in Ahmedabad before having traditional Gujarati cuisines at the Agashiye restaurant, The House of MG.
Follow this space for live updates:
"On the entire route of the the road show, which will also pass from Sabarmati Riverfront, we have erected 28 small stages where dancers from 28 different states, all dressed in their traditional attire, would showcase their performance when these leaders pass," Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's standing committee chairman Pravin Patel was quoted as saying by News18's sister publication Firstpost.com.
The twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are all decked up, with streets dotted with hoardings and banners of Abe.
The visit will begin Wednesday afternoon with an 8 km road show where Abe will be accorded a grand welcome, officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present through the road show with Abe with people lining the streets their cavalcade would pass through.
-
12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 197/520.0 overs /oversPakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
-
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh BAN vs AUS 305/10113.2 overs 377/10119.5 oversAustralia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
-
03 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 238/1049.4 overs 239/446.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets