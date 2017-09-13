LIVE: PM Modi, Ahmedabad Prepare to Receive Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Sep 13, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

The twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are all decked up, with streets dotted with hoardings and banners of Abe.

The visit will begin Wednesday afternoon with an 8 km road show where Abe will be accorded a grand welcome, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present through the road show with Abe with people lining the streets their cavalcade would pass through.