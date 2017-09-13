GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LIVE: PM Modi, Ahmedabad Prepare to Receive Japan PM Shinzo Abe

News18.com | September 13, 2017, 10:00 AM IST
Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be arriving in India on a two-day visit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to receive him at the Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will act as a guide to Shinzo Abe at the iconic Sidi Saiyyed Mosque in Ahmedabad before having traditional Gujarati cuisines at the Agashiye restaurant, The House of MG.

Follow this space for live updates:
Sep 13, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is likely to welcome his Japanese counterpart personally at the Ahmedabad airport, a reciprocatory gesture to Shinzo Abe. Three years ago, when PM Modi embarked had on his first visit outside India's immediate neighborhood, Abe had flown to Kyoto to receive his counterpart. 

Sep 13, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

Of the 508-kilometre stretch, 92 percent of the route will be elevated, six percent in tunnel and the rest two percent will be on the ground.

Sep 13, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

Abe and Modi will on Thursday attend the ceremony marking the launch of India's first-ever Bullet train project, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-speed Rail Project. The 508-kilometre-long rail network will cost nearly Rs 1,10,000 crore.

Sep 13, 2017 9:39 am (IST)

"On the entire route of the the road show, which will also pass from Sabarmati Riverfront, we have erected 28 small stages where dancers from 28 different states, all dressed in their traditional attire, would showcase their performance when these leaders pass," Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's standing committee chairman Pravin Patel was quoted as saying by News18's sister publication Firstpost.com.

Sep 13, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

This is for the first time that an Indian Prime Minister will be carrying out a road show, 8-km-long, with the Prime Minister of another country on his side. Another rarety is that the Japanese head of state will be skipping the national capital and touch down directly in Ahmedabdad.  

Sep 13, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi will host dinner for Abe at a hotel in the old city area.

Ahmedabad has been recently included in the World Heritage City list. Japanese PM will be given an overview of the heritage of the city in prime minister Modi's home state.

Sep 13, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

The twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are all decked up, with streets dotted with hoardings and banners of Abe.  

The visit will begin Wednesday afternoon with an 8 km road show where Abe will be accorded a grand welcome, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present through the road show with Abe with people lining the streets their cavalcade would pass through.

