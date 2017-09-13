LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, Japan's Shinzo Abe at Sidi Saiyyed Mosque

Event Highlights
- Glimpse of Bullet train stimulator
- All about Sidi Saiyyed Mosque
- Modi-Abe mosque visit
- All about India's 1st Bullet train
- Modi-Abe dinner date
- Modi-Abe's roadshow to Sabarmati
- Infographic on India-Japan trade
- Modi-Abe road show
- PM receives Japanese PM
- Japanese PM receives guard of honour
- India-Japan to seal aircraft deal
- Modi to receive Abe shortly
- Modi-Abe Schedule of the day
Follow this space for live updates:
Ahmedabad: High-Speed Rail (Bullet Train) simulator at Mahatma Mandir Exhibition. PM Modi & PM Shinzo Abe will visit the exhibition tomorrow pic.twitter.com/tRAXyTQ5oJ— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017
#LIVE - PM Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe arrive at Sidi Saiyyed Mosque in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/C5RmrEiqrc— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 13, 2017
Sidi Saiyyed mosque - The mosque is believed to have been built by Sidi Saiyed in 1572. Sidi Saiyed was an Abyssinian from Ethiopia. Sultan Shamsuddin Muzaffar Shah III was then the Sultan of Ahmedabad and the last Sultan of the Ahmedabad Sultanate. The mosque has been a prominent monument of the city, and its intricate carvings are considered an architectural masterpiece. The intricate "Tree of Life" lattice window of the mosque is so famous that the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad (IIM-A) adopted it as its logo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his wife Akie Abe at Siddi Saiyye mosque. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts as a guide to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the famous Sidi Saiyed mosque, located just opposite the almost 100-year-old restaurant in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the significance of the 16th-century mosque - symbolic of Ahmedabad's rich cultural history - to his Japanese counterpart.
The Prime Minister's Office had earlier written a letter to the Sunni Waqf Board, seeking information on the historical and architectural significance of Sidi Saiyed Mosque so that the PM could narrate its grandeur.
CLICK TO READ | Modi-Abe Meet: All Questions About India's First 'Bullet Train' Answered
The Indian Railways network is the largest in the world and yet, it does not have a high-speed train. Colloquially referred to simply as "Bullet Train", this train will be able to achieve an average speed of over 250 kmph.
What to expect on Day 2 of Shinzo Abe's visit to India
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will participate in the ground breaking ceremony of the high-speed rail project at the Athletic Stadium near Sabarmati railway station. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.
Thereafter, they will hold the 12th Annual Bilateral Summit in Gandhinagar following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed. This will be the fourth annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanse Prime Minister Shinz Abe, where they are expected to review the progress in the multifaceted cooperation between India and Japan under the framework of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Shinzo Abe will have their dinner at Agashiye terrace restaurant, which is known for its splendid view and kosher Gujarati cuisine. The terrace restaurant, which is part of the Mangaldas heritage hotel group, offers a view of the city's heritage spots including the Siddi Sayeed Ni Jaali mosque. A special Gujarati platter has been prepared for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. As we are learning, a team of chefs from Dehli's Taj hotel has flown down to Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. After paying tribute to Mahatama Gandhi's statue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Shinzo Abe sat at Sabarmati riverfront for couple of minutes. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe will visit the iconic 16th-century mosque in the old city, Sidi Saiyad Mosque,
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife decked up in Indian attires for the roadshow.
Gujarat:Cultural performances being held as PM Modi & Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's road show to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, continues. pic.twitter.com/v9TQIgJfdh— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017
Crowd cheers as Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi & Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe head towards Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat: Crowd cheers as PM Modi & Japanese PM Shinzo Abe head towards Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/I2ibf9JxZb— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's road show to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, underway.
Gujarat: PM Modi & Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's road show to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, underway. pic.twitter.com/eusZfayKL7— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017
As Gujarat is rolling out the red carpet for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has arrived in India. Here is an Infographic on India-Japan trade.
Gujarat is rolling out the red carpet for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who has arrived in India. Here is an #Infographic on India-Japan trade. pic.twitter.com/dj09qZ27wO— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 13, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe have embarked on an 8-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad.
#WATCH: PM Modi & Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's road show to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad https://t.co/s22zspSeUz— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi receives Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe & his wife Akie Abe at Ahmedabad Airport.
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi receives Japanese PM Shinzo Abe & his wife Akie Abe at Ahmedabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/Sui3i6jYdi— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017
A number of cultural programs are already underway. The Prime Minister has arranged for the glimpses of these performances not just at the airport but also on the route the two leaders will undertake their roadshow.
It's not just the performances showing the culture of Gujarat, but several groups from different states have been invited to take part in this event
India is all set to buy the US 2i amphibious aircraft ShinMayWa from Japan in a record deal of 1.3 billion dollars.
#WATCH LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to receive Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at Ahmedabad Airport, shortly https://t.co/F0IxPk3U4L— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport to receive Japanese PM, Shinzo Abe.
Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi to receive Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at Ahmedabad Airport, shortly. pic.twitter.com/u7yrZgIG0b— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's schedule for the day:
The two leaders are likely to arrive in Sabarmati Ashram at roughly 3:30 in the afternoon.
They will visit the ashram at 4:30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will act as a guide to his counterpart. The two leaders will have their dinner at the historic Ahmedabad restaurant, Agashiye, The House of MG at 7:50 PM.
