LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, Japan's Shinzo Abe at Sidi Saiyyed Mosque

Sep 13, 2017 6:20 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his wife Akie Abe at Siddi Saiyye mosque. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts as a guide to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the famous Sidi Saiyed mosque, located just opposite the almost 100-year-old restaurant in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the significance of the 16th-century mosque - symbolic of Ahmedabad's rich cultural history - to his Japanese counterpart.

The Prime Minister's Office had earlier written a letter to the Sunni Waqf Board, seeking information on the historical and architectural significance of Sidi Saiyed Mosque so that the PM could narrate its grandeur.