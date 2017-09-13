GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, Japan's Shinzo Abe at Sidi Saiyyed Mosque

News18.com | September 13, 2017, 6:40 PM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed Japanese premier Shinzo Abe at the Ahmedabad airport, a gesture Modi had reserved until now for only a handful of leaders. Abe will inaugurate the groundbreaking Mumbai-Ahmedabad “Bullet Train” project. Both the countries are also expected the finalise the 1.3 billion dollars deal for the US 2i amphibious aircraft ShinMayWa.

Follow this space for live updates:
Sep 13, 2017 6:40 pm (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 6:35 pm (IST)
Sep 13, 2017 6:29 pm (IST)


After their visit to the Sidi Saiyyed mosque, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe make their way for at Agashiye terrace restaurant for dinner.Agashiye   is known for its splendid view and kosher Gujarati cuisine.

Sep 13, 2017 6:24 pm (IST)

Sidi Saiyyed mosque -  The mosque is believed to have been built by Sidi Saiyed in 1572. Sidi Saiyed was an Abyssinian from Ethiopia. Sultan Shamsuddin Muzaffar Shah III was then the Sultan of Ahmedabad and the last Sultan of the Ahmedabad Sultanate. The mosque has been a prominent monument of the city, and its intricate carvings are considered an architectural masterpiece. The intricate "Tree of Life" lattice window of the mosque is so famous that the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad (IIM-A) adopted it as its logo.

Sep 13, 2017 6:20 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his wife Akie Abe at Siddi Saiyye mosque. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acts as a guide to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the famous Sidi Saiyed mosque, located just opposite the almost 100-year-old restaurant in Ahmedabad.  Prime Minister  Narendra Modi described the significance of the 16th-century mosque - symbolic of Ahmedabad's rich cultural history - to his Japanese counterpart.

The Prime Minister's Office had earlier written a letter to the Sunni Waqf Board, seeking information on the historical and architectural significance of Sidi Saiyed Mosque so that the PM could narrate its grandeur. 

Sep 13, 2017 5:00 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Modi-Abe Meet: All Questions About India's First 'Bullet Train' Answered

The Indian Railways network is the largest in the world and yet, it does not have a high-speed train. Colloquially referred to simply as "Bullet Train", this train will be able to achieve an average speed of over 250 kmph.

Sep 13, 2017 4:59 pm (IST)

What to expect on Day 2 of Shinzo Abe's visit to India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will participate in the ground breaking ceremony of the high-speed rail project at the Athletic Stadium near Sabarmati railway station. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Thereafter, they will hold the 12th Annual Bilateral Summit in Gandhinagar following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed.  This will be the fourth annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanse Prime Minister Shinz Abe, where they are expected to review the progress in the multifaceted cooperation between India and Japan under the framework of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Sep 13, 2017 4:55 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Shinzo Abe will have their dinner at Agashiye terrace restaurant, which is known for its splendid view and kosher Gujarati cuisine. The terrace restaurant, which is part of the Mangaldas heritage hotel group, offers a view of the city's heritage spots including the Siddi Sayeed Ni Jaali mosque. A special Gujarati platter has been prepared for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.  As we are learning, a team of chefs from Dehli's Taj hotel has flown down to Ahmedabad.

Sep 13, 2017 4:47 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. After paying tribute to Mahatama Gandhi's statue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Shinzo Abe sat at Sabarmati riverfront for couple of minutes. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe will visit the iconic 16th-century mosque in the old city, Sidi Saiyad Mosque, 

Sep 13, 2017 4:40 pm (IST)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife decked up in Indian attires for the roadshow.

Sep 13, 2017 4:39 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife arrive at Sabarmati Ashram. 

Sep 13, 2017 4:34 pm (IST)

Crowd cheers as Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi & Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe head towards Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Sep 13, 2017 4:30 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's road show to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, underway.

Sep 13, 2017 4:28 pm (IST)

As Gujarat is rolling out the red carpet for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has arrived in India. Here is an Infographic on India-Japan trade.

Sep 13, 2017 4:05 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe have embarked on an 8-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad. 

Sep 13, 2017 3:56 pm (IST)

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi receives Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe & his wife Akie Abe at Ahmedabad Airport.

Sep 13, 2017 3:53 pm (IST)

A number of cultural programs are already underway. The Prime Minister has arranged for the glimpses of these performances not just at the airport but also on the route the two leaders will undertake their roadshow.

It's not just the performances showing the culture of Gujarat, but several groups from different states have been invited to take part in this event

Sep 13, 2017 3:44 pm (IST)

Japanese Prime Minsiter is being given a guard of honour currently after he touched down at the Ahmedabad airport. 

Sep 13, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, accompanied by his wife, is being welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Japanese Prime Minister is being given a guard of honour currently after he touched down at the Ahmedabad airport. 

Sep 13, 2017 3:37 pm (IST)

Click to read: India-Japan to Seal Amphibious Aircraft Deal During Shinzo Abe's Visit

India is all set to buy the US 2i amphibious aircraft ShinMayWa from Japan in a record deal of 1.3 billion dollars.

Sep 13, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)

Since the visit of Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe comes days after a longstanding standoff over the Doklam issue between India and China, Beijing will keep a keen eye on all the developments in Ahmedabad.

Sep 13, 2017 3:33 pm (IST)
Sep 13, 2017 3:32 pm (IST)

The Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe's flight has just landed at the Ahmedabad airport. 

Sep 13, 2017 3:30 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad airport to receive Japanese PM, Shinzo Abe.

Sep 13, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)

There are overcast conditions in Ahmedabad currently, with the weather department predicting light showers. The first formal interaction between the two leaders will take place at the Sabarmati Ashram. This is the first time that a diplomatic engagement is going to take place outside Delhi. 

Sep 13, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)

The two world leaders will embark on an 8-km-long road show, a first in which a foreign dignitary is participating alongside an Indian Prime Minister.  

Sep 13, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Ahmedabad airport to welcome his Japanese counterpart,  a gesture previously extended to just a handful of world leaders, including the US President, Barack Obama.  

Sep 13, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)
Sep 13, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's schedule for the day:

The two leaders are likely to arrive in Sabarmati Ashram at roughly 3:30 in the afternoon.

They will visit the ashram at 4:30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will act as a guide to his counterpart.  The two leaders will have their dinner at the historic Ahmedabad restaurant, Agashiye, The House of MG at 7:50 PM.

Sep 13, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

