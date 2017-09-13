LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Japan's Shinzo Abe at Ahmedabad Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed Japanese premier Shinzo Abe at the Ahmedabad airport, a gesture Modi had reserved until now for only a handful of leaders. Abe will inaugurate the groundbreaking Mumbai-Ahmedabad “Bullet Train” project. Both the countries are also expected the finalise the 1.3 billion dollars deal for the US 2i amphibious aircraft ShinMayWa.
Sep 13, 2017 4:05 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe have embarked on an 8-km-long roadshwo in Ahmedabad.
A number of cultural programs are already underway. The Prime Minister has arranged for the glimpses of these performances not just at the airport but also on the route the two leaders will undertake their roadshow.
It's not just the performances showing the culture of Gujarat, but several groups from different states have been invited to take part in this event
Sep 13, 2017 3:44 pm (IST)
Japanese Prime Minsiter is being given a guard of honour currently after he touched down at the Ahmedabad airport.
Sep 13, 2017 3:43 pm (IST)
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, accompanied by his wife, is being welcomed by PM Narendra Modi.
India is all set to buy the US 2i amphibious aircraft ShinMayWa from Japan in a record deal of 1.3 billion dollars.
Sep 13, 2017 3:36 pm (IST)
Since the visit of Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe comes days after a longstanding standoff over the Doklam issue between India and China, Beijing will keep a keen eye on all the developments in Ahmedabad.
There are overcast conditions in Ahmedabad currently, with the weather department predicting light showers. The first formal interaction between the two leaders will take place at the Sabarmati Ashram. This is the first time that a diplomatic engagement is going to take place outside Delhi.
Sep 13, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)
The two world leaders will embark on an 8-km-long road show, a first in which a foreign dignitary is participating alongside an Indian Prime Minister.
Sep 13, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Ahmedabad airport to welcome his Japanese counterpart, a gesture previously extended to just a handful of world leaders, including the US President, Barack Obama.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's schedule for the day:
The two leaders are likely to arrive in Sabarmati Ashram at roughly 3:30 in the afternoon.
They will visit the ashram at 4:30. PM Modi and Shinzo Abe will visit the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque where the Indian Prime Minister will act as a guide to his counterpart.
The two leaders will have their dinner at the historic Ahmedabad restaurant, Agashiye, The House of MG at 7:50 PM.
The Indian Railways network is the largest in the world and yet, it does not have a high-speed train. Colloquially referred to simply as "Bullet Train", this train will be able to achieve an average speed of over 250 kmph.
The Prime Minister's Office had earlier written a letter to the Sunni Waqf Board, seeking information on the historical and architectural significance of Sidi Saiyed Mosque so that the PM could himself narrate its grandeur.
Sep 13, 2017 10:30 am (IST)
As many as fifteen Japanese firms would sign agreements to invest in Gujarat during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit, while the state would also get cheaper loan for infrastructure development from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the government announced today.
According to Gujarat Chief Secretary, J N Singh, 15 Japanese companies are keen to invest in Gujarat and will be signing agreements with the state government during the 12th Indo-Japanese annual summit in Gandhinagar on Thursday.
Sep 13, 2017 10:00 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is likely to welcome his Japanese counterpart personally at the Ahmedabad airport, a reciprocatory gesture to Shinzo Abe. Three years ago, when PM Modi embarked had on his first visit outside India's immediate neighborhood, Abe had flown to Kyoto to receive his counterpart.
Sep 13, 2017 9:48 am (IST)
Of the 508-kilometre stretch, 92 percent of the route will be elevated, six percent in tunnel and the rest two percent will be on the ground.
Sep 13, 2017 9:48 am (IST)
Abe and Modi will on Thursday attend the ceremony marking the launch of India's first-ever Bullet train project, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-speed Rail Project. The 508-kilometre-long rail network will cost nearly Rs 1,10,000 crore.
Sep 13, 2017 9:39 am (IST)
"On the entire route of the the road show, which will also pass from Sabarmati Riverfront, we have erected 28 small stages where dancers from 28 different states, all dressed in their traditional attire, would showcase their performance when these leaders pass," Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's standing committee chairman Pravin Patel was quoted as saying by News18's sister publication Firstpost.com.
Sep 13, 2017 9:33 am (IST)
This is for the first time that an Indian Prime Minister will be carrying out a road show, 8-km-long, with the Prime Minister of another country on his side. Another rarety is that the Japanese head of state will be skipping the national capital and touch down directly in Ahmedabdad.
Sep 13, 2017 9:33 am (IST)
Prime Minister Modi will host dinner for Abe at a hotel in the old city area.
Ahmedabad has been recently included in the World Heritage City list. Japanese PM will be given an overview of the heritage of the city in prime minister Modi's home state.
Sep 13, 2017 9:33 am (IST)
The twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are all decked up, with streets dotted with hoardings and banners of Abe.
The visit will begin Wednesday afternoon with an 8 km road show where Abe will be accorded a grand welcome, officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present through the road show with Abe with people lining the streets their cavalcade would pass through.