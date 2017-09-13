LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe to Take Part in 8km-Long Roadshow

Sep 13, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's schedule for the day:

The two leaders are likely to arrive in Sabarmati Ashram at roughly 3:30 in the afternoon.

They will visit the ashram at 4:30. PM Modi and Shinzo Abe will visit the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque where the Indian Prime Minister will act as a guide to his counterpart.

The two leaders will have their dinner at the historic Ahmedabad restaurant, Agashiye, The House of MG at 7:50 PM.