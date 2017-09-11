LIVE: Do We Have the Right to Chant Vande Mataram, PM Narendra Modi Asks During Tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Addressing students at an event to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech, PM Narendra Modi asks whether Indians today have the right to chant Vande Mataram. “How can we soil our country and then chant Vande Mataram,” he asks.
Sep 11, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends his speech at the Vigyan Bhawan with the gathering cheering and chanting 'Modi, Modi'.
Sep 11, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)
India is changing, India's standing at the global stage is rising and this is due to Jan Shakti: PM.
Sep 11, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)
When we were yet to be an Independent nation, we led a very guarded life. But those days are gone and now we can go all out in the world and show our might to the world, PM Modi says amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.
Sep 11, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)
We need to respect our language, all our languages. We must respect all our diverse cultures: PM Modi.
Sep 11, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)
There is no life without creativity. Let our creativity also strengthen our nation & fulfil the aspirations of our people: PM Modi.
Sep 11, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)
Colleges observe different days and memorials at their institutes, like the Rose Day. Some people object to such celebrations, I don't, says PM Modi, draws loud cheers from the crowd at Vigyan Bhawan.
Sep 11, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)
Student organisations, while campaigning for university elections should give more importance to cleanliness: Modi.
Sep 11, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)
Swami Vivekananda had given the concept of 'One Asia.' He said that the solutions to the world's problems will come from Asia: PM.
Sep 11, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)
Swami Vivekananda was against caste segregation, classifying people into different categories: PM Modi.
Sep 11, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Modi pitches for skill development.
Both knowledge and skills are equally important: PM @narendramodi
The correspondence between Swami Vivekananda and Jamsetji Tata will show the concern Swami Ji had towards India's self-reliance: PM
Sep 11, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)
Swami Vivekananda was all for innovation, for new discoveries. He would never refrain from deconstructing something to make way for new ideas. He wanted our youth to be job-givers and not just job-seekers: PM Modi.
Sep 11, 2017 11:49 am (IST)
Swami Vivekananda did not believe in sermonising. His ideas & idealism paved way for an institutional framework via Ramakrishna Mission: PM Modi.
Sep 11, 2017 11:48 am (IST)
Those who clean the nation are the real sons and daughters of 'Bharat Mata', says Modi amid chants of Vande Mataram at the Vigyan Bhawan.
Sep 11, 2017 11:48 am (IST)
Those who dirty their houses, their nation, should they also chant Vande Mataram: Modi.
Sep 11, 2017 11:39 am (IST)
With his contributions, India is now known as a young nation: Modi on Swami Vivekananda.
Sep 11, 2017 11:39 am (IST)
After Rabindranath Tagore was given the Nobel Prize for Literature and Swami Vivekananda was known across the world for his Chicago speech, India gained a significant place in the world map. It is a matter of pride that both these individuals hail from Bengal: PM Modi.
Sep 11, 2017 11:37 am (IST)
Vivekananda would say serving people is serving the God: PM Modi.
Sep 11, 2017 11:36 am (IST)
More than being in search of a Guru, Swami Vivekananda was in search of the truth: PM Modi.
Sep 11, 2017 11:35 am (IST)
PM Modi addresses the gathering at Vigyan Bhawan.
Sep 11, 2017 11:34 am (IST)
Vivekananda would also stop people from indulging in superstitions and narrow-minded ideas and ask people to explore new things and ask people to serve the nation and those in need: Modi
Sep 11, 2017 11:33 am (IST)
Wherever he got an opportunity to speak across the world, he would never be tired of showcasing India's culture, talents and qualities. He would also never refrain from criticising the shortcomings of the nation: PM on Swami Vivekananda.
Sep 11, 2017 11:31 am (IST)
PM Modi addresses a gathering at the Vigyan Bhawan.
Before the 2001 terror attacks, there was another 9/11, made famous by a young man from this nation, wearing saffron robes entered Chicago: PM Modi, in reference to Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech.
Sep 11, 2017 11:23 am (IST)
The University Grants Council (UGC) had recently issued a circular asking around 40,000 higher education institutes across the country to make arrangement for the live telecast of the speech. The theme of the programme is “Young lndia, New lndia - A Resurgent Nation: from Sankalp to Sidhhi”. The West Bengal government had refused to pay heed to a UGC circular, creating a row.
Sep 11, 2017 11:14 am (IST)
Audience at the Vigyan Bhawan wait for Prime Minister Modi's speech. (Image shared by All India Radio's Twitter handle)
Sep 11, 2017 11:13 am (IST)
On Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the Chicago speech of Swami Vivekananda on his Twitter handle.
This speech by Swami Vivekananda, delivered on this day in 1893, continues to reverberate & inspire generations. https://t.co/5X1uX4LIgu
"This year, we are marking 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekanandas Chicago address and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya centenary celebrations," the Prime Minister had earlier said in a tweet.
Sep 11, 2017 11:07 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon start addressing a students' convention to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebrations. The theme of the convention is 'Young India, New India'.