LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan PM Shinzo Abe Inaugurate India's First Bullet Train Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan PM Shinzo Abe Inaugurate India's First Bullet Train Project

News18.com | September 14, 2017, 10:21 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe have inaugurated India’s first bullet train project. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project is expected to be completed by 2022 and is likely to traverse the distance of over 500 km between the two cities in around two hours. Japan has extended a soft loan for the ambitious project conceptualised by PM Modi. The two leaders will also hold the 12th Indo-Japan annual Summit meeting at Gandhinagar after which agreements will be exchanged.


Sep 14, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe inaugurate India's first bullet train project. 

Sep 14, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

"This project will not only revolutionise India's railways but also bring in huge employment opportunities. I would like to thank Shinzo Abe for helping out with the funds for this project. Many people criticised the introduction of Rajdhani but now it is the train everyone wants to travel in. I ask PM Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe to travel to Mumbai in the bullet train's inaugural run," says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Sep 14, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

"I was born in the same year as Japan's first bullet train was launched — 1964. 30 years back, Maruti and Suzuki's collaboration brought a revolution to India's car industry and today, another Indo-Japan collaboration will revolutionise the Indian Railway system," says Railways Minister Piyush Goyal

Sep 14, 2017 9:59 am (IST)

"Mahatma Gandhi's fight for his country and equality started from a train. Then, the train was a symbol of the discrimination in society. Today, a train is bringing together two countries — India and Japan," says Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

Sep 14, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe are inspecting a model of the bullet train route:

Sep 14, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe arrive at the venue of the event for the groundbreaking ceremony of India's first bullet train.

Sep 14, 2017 9:41 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Bullet Train Can Take You From Mumbai to Ahmedabad in Two Hours: All You Need to Know

The Indian Railways network is the largest in the world and yet, it does not have a high-speed train. Colloquially referred to simply as "Bullet Train", this train will be able to achieve an average speed of over 250 kmph.

Sep 14, 2017 8:40 am (IST)

RECAP | Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the fare of the high-speed bullet train would be "affordable for all". "We will certainly keep it (the fare) affordable. If passengers pay less for a flight ticket, why would they travel by the bullet train? So, we have to be competitive," said Goyal. Meanwhile, officials said working out the fare details was premature at this stage, but added that the bullet train would have two categories of seats — executive and economy — with the prices comparable with the base AC 2-tier fare of the Rajdhani Express. They said in the initial days, around 1.6 crore people were expected to travel by the bullet train annually, adding that by 2050, around 1.6 lakh commuters should travel by the high-speed train on a daily basis.

Sep 14, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

The Shiv Sena has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bullet Train plan, questioning the need for the project. "The bullet train will run on the chest of farmers. There is no money for loan waivers, but there's enough for such expansive projects," said Sena.

Sep 14, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

The Congress on Wednesday raised questions over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state visit to Ahmedabad and not the country's national capital and hoped it would not be used for political purposes in view of the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was "quixotic" that Abe was not being hosted in Delhi. "We do not want to transgress propriety by commenting on a state visit but it is rather quixotic that the Prime Minister of a country as important as Japan, who is almost India's strategic partner in many respects, is strangely not even being hosted in Delhi," he said. He hoped a state visit was not being used for "political purposes" in view of the elections in Gujarat, slated to be held later this year. "With an election in Gujarat around the corner, it does raise a question — and I hope this is not the case — that a state visit is actually being used for political purposes because the manner in which it is structured is rather awkward," he told reporters here.

Sep 14, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

Bullet Train's swooshing numbers:

Sep 14, 2017 8:24 am (IST)

Even the construction of the MAHSR project is being rolled out, the government is currently reviewing the feasibility of six other High-Speed Rail Links. These are Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Chandigarh, Mumbai-Nagpur and Delhi-Nagpur High-Speed Rail Links.

Sep 14, 2017 8:22 am (IST)

The project is a joint venture between Indian Railways and Japanese firm Shinkansen Technology. The total estimated cost is Rs. 1.08 lakh crore for the first rail link. Japan has agreed to give a soft loan to India, which will fund 81% of the entire project. According to the Ministry of Railways, such a loan from a body such as the World Bank would carry an interest of 5-7% with a repayment period of 25-35 years. However, the Japanese loan comes at an interest rate of 0.1% and India can repay it over a period of 50 years. The Indian government went as far as to say this loan was “tantamount to a grant”. The government of India will directly bear the rest of the cost. The project is expected to generate employment as well since over 20,000 people will be employed during the construction and they will be used for similar projects in the future. Around 300 Indian Railway employees are currently being trained in Japan and an additional 4,000 will be trained at a High Speed Rail Training Institute at Vadodara, which will be operational by 2020.

Sep 14, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

Currently, a train journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad can take anywhere between 7-8 hours. With the bullet train, passengers will be able to travel this distance in around 2-3 hours. If the train stops only at select stations, it will cover the distance in 2 hours and 7 minutes. If it stops at all 12 stations, it will take 2 hours and 58 minutes. The total distance of this high-speed rail link will be 508 kms. The bulk of this link, 351 kms, will run through the state of Gujarat – the PM’s home state – while 156 kms will run through the state of Maharashtra. A brief track of 2 kms will also pass through the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Sep 14, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

The bullet train will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad and will be linked by a total of 12 stations. The train will stop at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati stations. The Mumbai station will be underground while all others will be elevated.

Sep 14, 2017 7:49 am (IST)

The government has promised that the first ‘Bullet train’ will run in less than five years. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project received cabinet approval in 2015 and within two years, construction has already begun. The government had earlier set a deadline of December 2023. However, newly appointed Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that the government had advanced the date of completion by more than a year. Goyal said the Bullet Train will make its first trip from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 15, 2022 – when India completes 75 years of independence.

Sep 14, 2017 7:47 am (IST)

The groundbreaking ceremony for India's first bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will be held today. So, how fast is the bullet train? Colloquially referred to simply as “Bullet Train”, this train will be able to achieve an average speed of over 250 kmph. While it was designed to run at a maximum speed of 350 kmph, it will have the capability of achieving an operational maximum speed of 320 kmph. Presently available in 15 countries around the globe, it will be among the top ten fastest trains in the world. The fastest, however, remains the Maglev which runs in Shanghai, China at a speed of 430 kmph.

