LIVE: Protesters Outside Ryan International School in Gurugram Burn Liquor Shops, Cops Resort to Lathicharge

Friday's murder and the ensuing violence on Sunday morning, is the third incidence of protests in Haryana that went out of the state government's control. The violent protests in front of the Ryan International School comes just a month after the Panchkula rampage by Dera Sacha Sauda followers that killed 38 people and injured over 250. Before this, the 2016 Jat agitation had seen Haryana Police failing to act against the Jat protesters who burnt vehicles, raped women, damaged public and private property and killed over 30 and injured 300.
A 7-year-old boy, studying in Class II at the Gurugram school, was found dead inside a school toilet on Friday morning. The body of the child was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit open. A kitchen knife was also recovered near the body. Gurugram Police soon arrested the accused bus conductor employed with the school.
Apart from the protesting parents claiming that the bus conductor is being framed in the Ryan murder case to hide a bigger conspiracy, now, the accused's family has also borrowed the same argument.
My son is innocent, he is just being framed; all this because of the school:Father of accused Bus conductor Ashok #RyanInternationalSchool ] pic.twitter.com/seU2rzbNol— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2017
Angry parents burnt down several illegal liquor shops near the Ryan International School on Sunday. The group of parents were protesting against the school management, where a 7-year-old was found murdered on Friday.
#WATCH Locals protesting over death of 7-year-old Pradyuman set ablaze liquor shop close to #RyanInternationalSchool in #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/2gdlPYncTz— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2017
Even as outrage over the gruesome murder at Ryan International School continues, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a school in Shahdara on Saturday. The girl was raped in the classroom of Tagore Public School in east Delhi’s Shahdara allegedly by a school peon. Police have arrested the 40-year-old peon.
Chaotic scenes are unfolding outside Ryan International School in Gurugram where parents are protesting for action against school authorities over the murder of a Class 2 student on the premises on September 8. They allege that the conductor is being framed as part of a “bigger conspiracy’” by the school. Police had earlier said that the accused had confessed to slitting the boy’s throat after a failed sexual assault attempt.
