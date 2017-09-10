LIVE: Protesters Outside Ryan International School in Gurugram Burn Liquor Shops, Cops Resort to Lathicharge

Sep 10, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

Friday's murder and the ensuing violence on Sunday morning, is the third incidence of protests in Haryana that went out of the state government's control. The violent protests in front of the Ryan International School comes just a month after the Panchkula rampage by Dera Sacha Sauda followers that killed 38 people and injured over 250. Before this, the 2016 Jat agitation had seen Haryana Police failing to act against the Jat protesters who burnt vehicles, raped women, damaged public and private property and killed over 30 and injured 300.