LIVE: Protesters Outside Ryan International School in Gurugram Burn Liquor Shops, Cops Resort to Lathicharge

News18.com | September 10, 2017, 1:13 PM IST
Event Highlights

Management of Ryan International School in Gurugram has been booked over the murder of a Class 2 student on school premises on September 8. Protests by angry parents outside the school have taken a violent turn with demonstrators being lathicharged by police after they set fire to a liquor shop nearby. Some of the protesters allege that a conductor who is in police custody is being framed as part of a “bigger conspiracy” by the school authorities.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Sep 10, 2017 1:13 pm (IST)

Friday's murder and the ensuing violence on Sunday morning, is the third incidence of protests in Haryana that went out of the state government's control. The violent protests in front of the Ryan International School comes just a month after the Panchkula rampage by Dera Sacha Sauda followers that killed 38 people and injured over 250. Before this, the 2016 Jat agitation had seen Haryana Police failing to act against the Jat protesters who burnt vehicles, raped women, damaged public and private property and killed over 30 and injured 300. 

Sep 10, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

Protesters hold up placards demanding a CBI probe into the murder at the Ryan International School. (Image: Deepa Rana, CNN-News18)

Sep 10, 2017 1:09 pm (IST)

Sep 10, 2017 1:08 pm (IST)

"Some people have been admitted to the hospital. I am a resident here, what are we supposed to do if the police come into our homes and beat us up?" ask locals in Bhondsi area of Gurugram, who were not even protesting against the Ryan murder.

Sep 10, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

A 7-year-old boy, studying in Class II at the Gurugram school, was found dead inside a school toilet on Friday morning. The body of the child was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit open. A kitchen knife was also recovered near the body. Gurugram Police soon arrested the accused bus conductor employed with the school. 

Sep 10, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)

Gurugram Police Commissioner, Sandeep Khirwar said, "A case has been registered against the management of Ryan International School under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), Section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act."

Sep 10, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)

Apart from the protesting parents claiming that the bus conductor is being framed in the Ryan murder case to hide a bigger conspiracy, now, the accused's family has also borrowed the same argument.

Sep 10, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)

Haryana BJP leader Jawahar Yadav said, "It is our duty to stop parents from causing desctruction." He was referring to the violence that the agitating parents caused on Sunday morning, in front of the Ryan International School premises.

Sep 10, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

A liquor shop near Ryan International School in Gurugram that was set on fire on Sunday. (Picture courtesy: Deepa Rana, CNN-News 18)

Sep 10, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)

Angry parents burnt down several illegal liquor shops near the Ryan International School on Sunday. The group of parents were protesting against the school management, where a 7-year-old was found murdered on Friday.

Sep 10, 2017 12:30 pm (IST)

Even as outrage over the gruesome murder at Ryan International School continues, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a school in Shahdara on Saturday. The girl was raped in the classroom of Tagore Public School in east Delhi’s Shahdara allegedly by a school peon. Police have arrested the 40-year-old peon.

Sep 10, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)

Gurugram CP, Sandeep Khirwar has told CNN-News 18 that provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act would be invoked in the murder at Ryan International School.

Sep 10, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

Addressing a press conference, Haryana education minister Ram Bilas Sharma says strict action will be taken against the guilty. “We will act no matter who is responsible,” he says.

Sep 10, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

Police are lathicharging protesters, many of who set fire to illegal wine and beer shops near the schools. The shops should not have been in the vicinity of the school in the first place.

Sep 10, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Chaotic scenes are unfolding outside Ryan International School in Gurugram where parents are protesting for action against school authorities over the murder of a Class 2 student on the premises on September 8.  They allege that the conductor is being framed as part of a “bigger conspiracy’” by the school. Police had earlier said that the accused had confessed to slitting the boy’s throat after a failed sexual assault attempt.

