LIVE: Good Leads from Gauri Lankesh's Phone, Say Bengaluru Police

Sep 6, 2017 8:19 am (IST)

Terming Gauri Lankesh’s murder as shocking, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that three police teams have been constituted to probe the killing. Instructions have been issued to crack the case and bring the culprits to book at the earliest, he said. He said Gauri Lankesh had been instrumental in bringing Naxalites into the mainstream. "It's shocking news for me. No one who has faith in humanity will ever kill anyone. Gauri Lankesh was secular and helped government bring the Naxals back to the mainstream," said Siddaramaiah. He, however, wondered why she didn't tell the government about the threat to her life though she had met him many times.