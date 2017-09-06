LIVE: Good Leads from Gauri Lankesh's Phone, Say Bengaluru Police

There is a conspiracy behind Gaur's death. There are similarities between Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh's murder. It is really shocking. She was always committed to secular credentials. There must be some conspiracy behind this. It is a serious matter, we will take it up. We can't rule out, it comes out only after verification, says Karnataka Law Minister TB Jayachandra
Union Minister Smriti Irani condemns killing of Bengaluru Journalist Gauri Lankesh
Condemn killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Hope speedy investigation is conducted & justice delivered. Condolences to the family.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 6, 2017
The final rites of Gauri Lankesh will be performed later in the afternoon today after post mortem. Her brother Indrajit Lankesh said the body will be taken to Samsa Rangamandira where people can pay last respects to the senior journalist who was gunned down outside her home on Tuesday evening. Police, meanwhile, have secured the hard disk that contains the footage recorded by the CCTV cameras at the premises. Police have also said that they have some good leads from her phone as well.
Gauri Lankesh Would Have Looked the Bullet in the Eye
The journalists in Delhi were wrong if they thought she was a typical Madrasi. A week into her job, her colleagues knew she was no push over.
Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has drawn parallels between the murder of Gauri Lankesh and the killing of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi, allegedly by fringe Hindu groups. Dabholkar was shot dead in August 2013, while Kalburgi was gunned down in August 2015. "Who is behind the incident, is it the Naxals or any other ideological fringe parties were behind the incident will be known only after investigation. It is very premature to hold anybody responsible for the incident," Reddy said. The state government has asked the Bengaluru police to get in touch with their Maharashtra counterparts who are investigating the murder of Dabholkar.
Terming Gauri Lankesh’s murder as shocking, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that three police teams have been constituted to probe the killing. Instructions have been issued to crack the case and bring the culprits to book at the earliest, he said. He said Gauri Lankesh had been instrumental in bringing Naxalites into the mainstream. "It's shocking news for me. No one who has faith in humanity will ever kill anyone. Gauri Lankesh was secular and helped government bring the Naxals back to the mainstream," said Siddaramaiah. He, however, wondered why she didn't tell the government about the threat to her life though she had met him many times.
Recalling Gauri Lankesh: Every Aspiring Journalist's Dream Mentor
Her warmth was combined by this solid show of strength in her voice. Her smile was combined by her hawk-eyed look which she gave me when I told her about my story.
Gauri Lankesh’s murder has also triggered a political blame game between the BJP and the Congress, which is in power in Karnataka. Veteran BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has rapped the state’s Siddaramaiah government for "failing" to protect the lives of people, including those of noted writers like Kalburgi and Gauri. BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said, "The murder of #GauriLankesh is condemnable outright. Onus is on Sh.Siddaramaiah to ensure proper investigation."
Gauri Lankesh was a journalist-activist, known for her anti-establishment, pro-poor and pro-Dalit stand. Among very few woman editors in Kannada journalism, she was a fierce activist, who openly expressed her pro-Naxal and Leftist views. Born in 1962, Gauri Lankesh was the daughter of legendary Kannada journalist and founding editor of Kannada weekly tabloid 'Lankesh Patrike'. Her siblings — Kavitha and Indrajit Lankesh — are film and theatre personalities.
Gauri Lankesh, 55, edited Kannada tabloid 'Gauri Lankesh Patrike' besides owning some other publications. Her murder bears eerie resemblance to the way rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi were murdered allegedly by fringe Right-wing groups. She was last year convicted in a defamation case filed by BJP MP Prahlad Joshi over a report published in her tabloid against some saffron party leaders.
Hours after senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her home in Bengaluru, the city police have secured the CCTV footage from the premises. Gauri Lankesh, who was known for her strong stance against Right-wing ideology, was returning home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead.
