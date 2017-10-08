Live Updates: BJP Denies Wrongdoing, Says Jay Shah Will File 100-Cr Suit

Oct 8, 2017 5:30 pm (IST)

BJP’s national IT cell chief Amit Malviya also defended Jay Shah in a series of tweets. “Every new business starts with nil turnover on day one, expands later. What is wrong with legitimate expansion of business? This was a legitimate commodity export import business, where volumes are high and margins are low so 16,000x misleading. Is Jay Shah not allowed to take loan on market rates of interest from a registered NBFC? Where is the favour / impropriety? Since when has taking a loan by cheque become illegal? Jay Shah company took a loan from NBFC, disclosed it in income tax,” he wrote on Twitter.