GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Live Updates: BJP Denies Wrongdoing, Says Jay Shah Will File 100-Cr Suit

News18.com | October 8, 2017, 6:12 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
The BJP on Sunday said that Jay Amit Shah will file a 100-crore civil and criminal defamation suit against a media house for publishing a report alleging that the turnover of a company owned by him increased 16,000 times over in the year following the election of Narendra Modi as prime minister and the elevation of Shah to the post of party president. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal defended Jay Amit Shah, son of Amit Shah, and rubbished the charges.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 8, 2017 6:04 pm (IST)

The Congress is now expected to hold another press conference in response to the presser held by railway minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal. 

Oct 8, 2017 5:50 pm (IST)

Congress’ Priyanka Chaturvedi, speaking to CNN-News18, has questioned why the BJP is shying away from an investigation into the allegations against Amit Shah’s son and why it has already given a clean chit. She also questioned why BJP leaders are coming out to defend "a private businessman". She said the documents with the registrar of companies have made it an open and shut case. 

Oct 8, 2017 5:44 pm (IST)

However, rejecting the charges, Piyush Goyal said that the loan was taken on commercial interest. “All transactions were through banking channels, he said adding that it is deplorable efforts to attribute motives. Jay Shah also rubbished the allegations and said his businesses are fully legitimate and conducted in a lawful manner.

Oct 8, 2017 5:40 pm (IST)

Citing company filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Sibal earlier in the day said it was surprising to see a company with no inventory or assets show a turnover of Rs 80.5 crore. “Isn’t it surprising? And suddenly after a change in the government… Yahi crony captalism aur kya (This is crony captalism, what else is),” Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Oct 8, 2017 5:30 pm (IST)

BJP’s national IT cell chief Amit Malviya also defended Jay Shah in a series of tweets. “Every new business starts with nil turnover on day one, expands later. What is wrong with legitimate expansion of business? This was a legitimate commodity export import business, where volumes are high and margins are low so 16,000x misleading. Is Jay Shah not allowed to take loan on market rates of interest from a registered NBFC? Where is the favour / impropriety? Since when has taking a loan by cheque become illegal? Jay Shah company took a loan from NBFC, disclosed it in income tax,” he wrote on Twitter.

Oct 8, 2017 5:29 pm (IST)

The BJP’s rebuttal comes after the Congress attacked Amit Shah and the BJP. At a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress leader and former union minister Kabil Sibal asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be open to calling for an investigation into the allegations against Jay Amit Shah.

Oct 8, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)

Goyal says that Jay Shah had given a point-by-point rebuttal to all of the author’s questions before the article was published, but still the news website went ahead with the article. He says the BJP rejects any allegation sought to be made against Jay Shah or any of their leaders.

Oct 8, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)

Calling the article mischievous, malicious and baseless, Goyal said in a press conference that the company secured the loan from a registered NBFC for its business of sale of agricultural products and said the firm had paid back the loan amount with interest after deducting tax at source. 

Oct 8, 2017 5:23 pm (IST)

BJP leader and union minister Piyush Goyal has said that Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah will file a criminal defamation suit of Rs 100 crore against author, editor and owner of news website The Wire after it published a report claiming that the turnover of Jay Shah’s company rose 16,000 times to Rs 80 crore in one year after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

  • 08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    203/10
    49.2 overs
    		 204/5
    48.0 overs
    Papua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    118/8
    18.4 overs
    		 49/1
    5.3 overs
    India beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 - 08 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    573/4
    120.0 overs
    		 147/10
    42.5 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    278/9
    50.0 overs
    		 177/10
    43.3 overs
    Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES