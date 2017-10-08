Live Updates: BJP Denies Wrongdoing, Says Jay Shah Will File 100-Cr Suit

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Congress’ Priyanka Chaturvedi, speaking to CNN-News18, has questioned why the BJP is shying away from an investigation into the allegations against Amit Shah’s son and why it has already given a clean chit. She also questioned why BJP leaders are coming out to defend "a private businessman". She said the documents with the registrar of companies have made it an open and shut case.
However, rejecting the charges, Piyush Goyal said that the loan was taken on commercial interest. “All transactions were through banking channels, he said adding that it is deplorable efforts to attribute motives. Jay Shah also rubbished the allegations and said his businesses are fully legitimate and conducted in a lawful manner.
Citing company filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Sibal earlier in the day said it was surprising to see a company with no inventory or assets show a turnover of Rs 80.5 crore. “Isn’t it surprising? And suddenly after a change in the government… Yahi crony captalism aur kya (This is crony captalism, what else is),” Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said at a press conference in New Delhi.
BJP’s national IT cell chief Amit Malviya also defended Jay Shah in a series of tweets. “Every new business starts with nil turnover on day one, expands later. What is wrong with legitimate expansion of business? This was a legitimate commodity export import business, where volumes are high and margins are low so 16,000x misleading. Is Jay Shah not allowed to take loan on market rates of interest from a registered NBFC? Where is the favour / impropriety? Since when has taking a loan by cheque become illegal? Jay Shah company took a loan from NBFC, disclosed it in income tax,” he wrote on Twitter.
The BJP’s rebuttal comes after the Congress attacked Amit Shah and the BJP. At a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress leader and former union minister Kabil Sibal asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be open to calling for an investigation into the allegations against Jay Amit Shah.
BJP leader and union minister Piyush Goyal has said that Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah will file a criminal defamation suit of Rs 100 crore against author, editor and owner of news website The Wire after it published a report claiming that the turnover of Jay Shah’s company rose 16,000 times to Rs 80 crore in one year after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.
