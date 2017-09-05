LIVE Updates: Journalist Gauri Lankesh Shot Dead at Her Home in Bengaluru

Karnataka Police will register a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and set up a special team to nab Gauri Lankesh's killers. Karnataka's new Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy rushed to the spot with Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar. Reddy told reporters that Gauri Lankesh had not sought police protection, so no security was provided to her. The assailants probably fired seven rounds at close range and fled as she collapsed, he added.
Event Highlights
Gauri's killing bears striking similarity to the way in which rationalist MM Kalburgi was killed two years ago.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Pansare, Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh!— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 5, 2017
Same pattern: shot by masked men
Same motive: Silence voices of dissent?
Same forces? https://t.co/CYrOMeuTgX
The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences &love to her family. The culprits have to be punished— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 5, 2017
I wrote a post on facebook this morn about a crazy rightwing campaign and Gauri lankesh msgd me to hang in there. Numb. Angry— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 5, 2017
Saddened at the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Most unfortunate. Very alarming. We want justice— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 5, 2017
The cold-blooded murder of Gauri Lankesh is reprehensible. Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi - such murderous violence has an eerie pattern. https://t.co/4m0fBtMa4F— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 5, 2017
We are all on radar of RW fascist forces #GauriLankesh killing could one more indication of that? anybody can be killed,silenced or raided— Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) September 5, 2017
Numbed by news of Gauri Lankesh's murder. She was gutsy, level-headed, defiant—everything we need in a journalist in these troubled times.— Siddharth (@svaradarajan) September 5, 2017
My friend Gauri Lankesh who recently published the kannada edition of Gujarat Files shot dead. Cowards, bigots. You disgusting people— Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 5, 2017
As a friend, colleague & admirer for decades shocked & shattered to hear of the murder of Gauri Lankesh,one of India's gutsiest journalists— vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 5, 2017
Early reports say that Gauri was murdered in her own house as a consequence of the brave stands she took.A huge loss to Indian journalism— vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 5, 2017
