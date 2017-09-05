LIVE Updates: Journalist Gauri Lankesh Shot Dead at Her Home in Bengaluru

Sep 5, 2017 11:07 pm (IST)

Karnataka Police will register a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and set up a special team to nab Gauri Lankesh's killers. Karnataka's new Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy rushed to the spot with Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar. Reddy told reporters that Gauri Lankesh had not sought police protection, so no security was provided to her. The assailants probably fired seven rounds at close range and fled as she collapsed, he added.