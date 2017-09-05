GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LIVE Updates: Journalist Gauri Lankesh Shot Dead at Her Home in Bengaluru

News18.com | September 5, 2017, 11:07 PM IST
Event Highlights

Gauri Lankesh, editor of Lankesh Patrike, was on Tuesday shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Reports say unidentified men shot her three times from close range and she collapsed on the spot.

Gauri's killing bears striking similarity to the way in which rationalist MM Kalburgi was killed two years ago.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Sep 5, 2017 11:07 pm (IST)

Karnataka Police will register a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and set up a special team to nab Gauri Lankesh's killers. Karnataka's new Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy rushed to the spot with Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar. Reddy told reporters that Gauri Lankesh had not sought police protection, so no security was provided to her. The assailants probably fired seven rounds at close range and fled as she collapsed, he added.

Sep 5, 2017 11:06 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 10:54 pm (IST)

A fearless and independent journalist who gave voice to many causes and always stood up for justice has been shot dead in the most brutal manner in order to silence her voice," the Press Club of India said in a statement.

Sep 5, 2017 10:50 pm (IST)

Sep 5, 2017 10:41 pm (IST)

RSS expresses deep condolences and strongly condemns the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. RSS demands impartial police enquiry on the murder.

V Nagaraj,

Kshetreeya Sanghachalak, RSS

Sep 5, 2017 10:34 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 10:27 pm (IST)

Sep 5, 2017 10:26 pm (IST)

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy condemned the incident, calling it unfortunate.

Sep 5, 2017 10:25 pm (IST)

BS Yeddyurappa condoles Lankesh killing

Sep 5, 2017 10:21 pm (IST)

Sep 5, 2017 10:17 pm (IST)


Gauri Lankesh’s murder raises questions on law and order. It's a failure of Siddaramaiah Government: Prahlad Joshi, BJP leader 

Sep 5, 2017 10:16 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)

Protest against the murder of Gauri Lankesh is being planned at the Delhi Press Club tomorrow

Sep 5, 2017 10:03 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 10:00 pm (IST)

Lankesh was a staunch critic of right wing ideology. Dharwad BJP MP Prahallad Joshi and BJP leader Umesh Dhushi had filed individual defamation cases against Lankesh in objection to a report on BJP leaders she had published in her periodical on January 23, 2008.

Sep 5, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)

In fact, this is an assassination on democracy. In her passing, Karnataka has lost a strong progressive voice, and I have lost a friend, tweeted Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Sep 5, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)

Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime, tweeted Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Sep 5, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 9:48 pm (IST)

Gauri was the daughter of writer, translator and journalist P Lankesh. She was a veteran editor of Lankesh Patrike and columnist in both Kannada and English, and was a vocal critic of the right wing. 

Sep 5, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)

"A great loss to the community of independent journalism. Lost a dear friend, an accomplished journalist and a wonderful human being. Miscreants will be brought to book very soon."

Dr. G. Parameshwara
President, KPCC

Sep 5, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)

According to M.N. Anucheth, DCP, West, Gauri Lankesh's body was found in her veranda. The victim was shot dead from close range when she was standing at her house in Rajarajeswari Nagar around 8.00 pm.

Sep 5, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)

Sep 5, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)
Sep 5, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)

The scene outside Gauri Lankesh's home

Sep 5, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)

Gauri Lankesh was the Editor of Lankesh Patrike. Her killing bears striking similarity to the way in which rationalist MM Kalburgi was killed two years ago. 

Sep 5, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)

There has been a shootout at the residence of Gauri Lankesh today evening. She is no more. Her body has been found on the verandha of her house in RR Nagar, say Bengaluru police.

