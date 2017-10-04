Live Updates: Initiatives by this Govt are Strengthening Poor, Middle Class, Says PM Modi

Oct 4, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state of economy while addressing the company secretaries from all over India at a programme to mark the golden jubilee year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India said



- The government is committed to reversing dip in economic growth. Interest of the honest people will be protected

- After demonetisation, cash to GDP ratio has now come down to 9 percent; it used to be more than 12 percent before November 8, 2016

- Now, fiscal deficit is down and FDI is on record high

- Today, RBI said that GDP growth will touch 7.7 percent

- The country witnesses 14% rise in domestic air travel in last two months

- 16% increase in international and freight traffic

- 34% rise in tractor sales: 23% rise in sale of commercial vehicles

- 14% hike in sale of two-wheelers

- 12% hike in sale of passenger cars

- Structural reforms have transformed the economy

- Govt has doubled investments in building national highways