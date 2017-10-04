Live Updates: Initiatives by this Govt are Strengthening Poor, Middle Class, Says PM Modi

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for Live updates.
Mudra Yojana is transforming lives. pic.twitter.com/D8d9OV2X6D— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 4, 2017
Fall in price of LED bulbs. pic.twitter.com/Oa4lUMeWQQ— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 4, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state of economy while addressing the company secretaries from all over India at a programme to mark the golden jubilee year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India said
- The government is committed to reversing dip in economic growth. Interest of the honest people will be protected
- After demonetisation, cash to GDP ratio has now come down to 9 percent; it used to be more than 12 percent before November 8, 2016
- Now, fiscal deficit is down and FDI is on record high
- Today, RBI said that GDP growth will touch 7.7 percent
- The country witnesses 14% rise in domestic air travel in last two months
- 16% increase in international and freight traffic
- 34% rise in tractor sales: 23% rise in sale of commercial vehicles
- 14% hike in sale of two-wheelers
- 12% hike in sale of passenger cars
- Structural reforms have transformed the economy
- Govt has doubled investments in building national highways
Big boost to the housing sector. pic.twitter.com/8MEdvUNfWw— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 4, 2017
Road sector : Then and now. #ModiTransformsIndia pic.twitter.com/iV1Hyc5eMI— BJP (@BJP4India) October 4, 2017
Fiscal deficit over the years. #ModiTransformsIndia pic.twitter.com/UJM6XjgK8r— BJP (@BJP4India) October 4, 2017
Foreign exchange reserves over the years. #ModiTransformsIndia pic.twitter.com/jp2uHwubbI— BJP (@BJP4India) October 4, 2017
A trend of increased consumption after June 2017. pic.twitter.com/9Edmyw5839— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 4, 2017
