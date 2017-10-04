GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Live Updates: Initiatives by this Govt are Strengthening Poor, Middle Class, Says PM Modi

News18.com | October 4, 2017, 7:43 PM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing company secretaries on Wednesday, said November 8, 2016 (the day demonetisation was announced), will be remembered as a historic day in the fight against corruption. Taking on opposition and the critics of the economy, PM said: "There are some people who sleep well only after they spread a feeling of pessimism all around. We need to recognise such people."

Stay tuned for Live updates.
Oct 4, 2017 7:43 pm (IST)


Registration of 2.10 lakh companies out of 3 lakh suspicious firms identified post note ban has been cancelled: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)


By 2022, No shell Companies in India promises PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:33 pm (IST)


In the changing economic scenario honest people will be protected: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:31 pm (IST)

Our policies and schemes are focused on bettering life of poor and middle class: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:30 pm (IST)


Rise in FDI inflows shows confidence of foreign investors: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:29 pm (IST)


This is the time of a big transformation, the importance of honest & transparent governance is being realized:  PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:25 pm (IST)

Oct 4, 2017 7:24 pm (IST)


I will not let the present problems jeopardize the future of the country: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:23 pm (IST)


We have such policy decisions in the field of affordable Housing, financial reforms, which are unprecedented for the region: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)


In last three years, the government has brought in 87 reforms (small-large) connected to 21 sectors: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:19 pm (IST)
Oct 4, 2017 7:18 pm (IST)


We understand the value of common man's hard earned money...Therefore, the government's policies and plans are also being taken into consideration to make the poor and middle-class's life easy:  PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:16 pm (IST)


The last government spent Rs 4 thousand crores on Renewable Energy in their last three years, says PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:15 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state of economy while addressing the company secretaries from all over India at a programme to mark the golden jubilee year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India said


- The government is committed to reversing dip in economic growth. Interest of the honest people will be protected

- After demonetisation, cash to GDP ratio has now come down to 9 percent; it used to be more than 12 percent before November 8, 2016

- Now, fiscal deficit is down and FDI is on record high

- Today, RBI said that GDP growth will touch 7.7 percent

- The country witnesses 14% rise in domestic air travel in last two months

- 16% increase in international and freight traffic

- 34% rise in tractor sales: 23% rise in sale of commercial vehicles

- 14% hike in sale of two-wheelers

- 12% hike in sale of passenger cars

- Structural reforms have transformed the economy

- Govt has doubled investments in building national highways

Oct 4, 2017 7:12 pm (IST)

Oct 4, 2017 7:11 pm (IST)


Government is ready to rake tough decisions which will take economy on the path of development: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:11 pm (IST)


In three years, our government has spent more than Rs 10 thousand 600 crore on Renewable Energy sector: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:09 pm (IST)

Oct 4, 2017 7:08 pm (IST)


During NDA rule, the performance in renewable energy sector has improved a lot in comparison to the previous government: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:07 pm (IST)


In three years, NDA government has constructed 1,20,000 roads.... From policy paralysis, we have become policy implementers: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:03 pm (IST)

Oct 4, 2017 7:02 pm (IST)

Oct 4, 2017 7:02 pm (IST)

Oct 4, 2017 7:01 pm (IST)


I assure that the steps being taken by the government will put the country in a new league of development: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:01 pm (IST)


There has been an increase in auto sales, air traffic, air freight & telephone subscribers: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 7:00 pm (IST)


Our fundamentals are strong...Our finanial stability is strong...Honesty will get premium.. Our Economy is no track... : PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 6:57 pm (IST)


After DeMonetisation the cash to GDP ratio has come down to 9 percent, before November 8, 2016 it was 12 percent: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 6:56 pm (IST)


I have asked the GST council to review the problems faced by traders & we are willing to make changes as per the suggestions: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 6:55 pm (IST)


RBI has predicted 7.7% growth in the coming quarters: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

Oct 4, 2017 6:55 pm (IST)

After achieving average growth of 7.5% over 3 years, we accept that growth rates came down April-June but govt is committed to reverse it-PM: PM Narendra Modi at Golden Jubilee Year of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at Vigyan Bhavan

