Love Jihad Case: Kerala Woman's Father Files Complaint Against Activist for Posting Video

The father of the woman at the centre of the Kerala ‘Love Jihad’ case has filed a police complaint against activist Rahul Eashwar for taking pictures and video of the family and distributing it to media channels and posting it on social media.Ashokan, the father of Akhila (Hadiya), has said that Eashwar claimed the pictures were for personal use. The police are conducting a preliminary investigation and said they will register a case if required.In the video released by Eashwar, Akhila (Hadiya) could be heard talking to her mother. “For how long should I be like this? Is this what my life is going to be? Ask them why do they scold me when I do my prayers?" she said.Eashwar claims he had taken the family’s permission before making the video. "I wholeheartedly welcome the complaint. Let the police enquire. I have taken permission from the father and videographed that too. Let the police also enquire if there was any pressure on the father to file a complaint,” he said.Last week, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into a case where the marriage of a Hindu woman to a Muslim man after her conversion was annulled by the Kerala High Court as it amounted to ‘Love Jihad’.A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said the investigation into the matter will be supervised by former Supreme Court judge RV Raveendran. It directed the probe agency to furnish the report to it after completing the investigation.The SC said it will take a view after considering NIA’s report, inputs from Kerala Police and after talking to the woman.The direction by the apex court came after NIA told the apex court that love jihad is for real. “There is a pattern to convert Hindu girls and get them married to Muslim men,” NIA told SC.The Kerala government did not oppose an NIA investigation into the matter.