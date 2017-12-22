Loyola College November 2017 Semester Exam Results Declared at loyolacollege.edu; Check Now
The Loyola College November 2017 semester exam results were declared on its official website loyolacollege.edu on Thursday.
Loyola College November 2017 Semester Exam results have been declared by the Loyola College, Chennai on its official website - loyolacollege.edu.
The Loyola College November 2017 semester exam results were declared on Thursday (December 21, 2017) however the website was not responding due to heavy traffic on the website, however the web portal is working now and candidates who had appeared for the Semester Examinations last month can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to Check Loyola College November 2017 Semester Exam Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://loyolacollege.edu
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, “Nov. 2017 Semester Exam Results”
Step 3 – Enter your Department Number in the format “15-VC-001”
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number or Hall Ticket
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://erp.loyolacollege.edu/examresults/online/report/onlineResultNew.jsp
About Loyola College, Chennai:
Founded in the year 1925, Loyola College is an autonomous Jesuit college that comes under the purview of University of Madras. Located near Nungambakkam Railway Station, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu in a sprawling 99-acres campus, Loyola College was founded by Fr. Francis Bertram and has been ranked in the Top 5 institutions in India for Under Graduate (UG) degree programmes in commerce, arts, natural sciences and social sciences streams. It is the only college in Chennai to be awarded A+ accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council - NAAC. The beautiful building of Loyola College also boasts of excellent faculty that facilitates students from all over India and abroad.
