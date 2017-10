LSAT 2018: Application Process Begins at pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia; Over 80 Law Colleges Accept LSAT Scores

LSAT 2018 Application Process has been initiated by Pearson VUE on its official website - pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia . The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2018 is an entrance exam based on which candidates become eligible for the admissions process of multiple law colleges in India that accept LSAT-India scores.Candidates who are looking for admissions in Law Colleges for the next academic year can apply for the LSAT – 2018 entrance exam by following the instructions given below:Step 1: Visit the official website - pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia Step 2: Click on Registrations OpenStep 3: Click on ‘Create a New Account’Step 4: Enter details and register onlineStep 5: Download the confirmation page and take a print outThe last date of apply for LSAT 2018 is May 4th 2018 and the exam will be organized on May 20th 2018 at various test centres across India viz:Chandigarh, Delhi (NCR), Jaipur, Lucknow, DehradunBangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, KochiBhubaneswar, Kolkata, Raipur, Ranchi, Guwahati, PatnaAhmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Nagpur, IndoreThe Law School Admission Test (LSAT) measures crucial aspects of laws aspirants viz the logical reasoning, analytical and reading skills. LSAT scores are currently accepted by over 80 law schools in India and the exam is conducted in collaboration with the US-based based Law School Admissions Council (LSAC).Some of the renowned Law Schools that consider LSAT scores are Institute of Law & Research, ICFAI, Azim Premji University, NMIMS School of Law, K.R. Mangalam University, VIT Law School, Midnapore Law College and many more. Interested candidates can check the complete list of associated Law colleges here: