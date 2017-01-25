Lt Gen Bakshi, P M Hariz Awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal for Meritorious Service

New Delhi: Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi and Lt Gen P M Hariz, who were superseded by Gen Bipin Rawat in the race for Army chief, have been awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal. PVSM is awarded to officers for their meritorious service.

Bakshi, who heads army's crucial Eastern Command that looks after the eastern border adjoining China and army anti-insurgency operation in the north east, and P M Hariz, Commander-in-chief of the Southern Command, were superseded by Rawat for army's top post.

Apart from Bakshi and Hariz, 18 officers of Lt Gen rank were awarded PVSM. This also comprises three retired officers.