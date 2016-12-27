Lt Gen Bakshi's Leave Fuels Speculation About Early Retirement
Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi (above) was superseded by Lt Gen Bipin Rawat as the next Army Chief.
Kolkata: Speculation about Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, who has been superseded by Lt Gen Bipin Rawat as the next Army Chief, taking premature retirement heightened today after he proceeded on leave.
Army sources, however, said Lt Gen Bakshi is on a pre-scheduled three-day leave and is expected to resume duties on December 30, a day before Lt Gen Rawat takes over as the new Army Chief.
There has been speculation that Lt Gen Bakshi may take premature retirement.
He had recently met Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, fueling speculation about his possible resignation. Lt Gen Rawat's appointment as the new Army Chief superseding seniors Lt Gen Bakshi and Southern Army commander Lt Gen PM Hariz had also sparked a fierce political row between a section of the Opposition and the government.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'