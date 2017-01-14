Lucknow Airport Shut Down After Technical Fault, Air Traffic Crippled

Lucknow: All flights to Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport were suspended on Saturday after a radar facilitating take off and landing of aircraft developed a technical snag, stranding several passengers.

An airport official said that a DVOR (Doppler Very High Omni Range) radar suddenly shut down leading to complete chaos at the airport. Because of the technical snag no planes were able to land or take off after 4.30 p.m.

#FLASH All flight services from/to Lucknow suspended till further order due to Radar DVOR failure at the Lucknow airport. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 14, 2017

Airport authorities have suspended flight operations till January 16. All flights to and from the airport have been either diverted or cancelled.

DVOR is used for precision landing. While visual landings are possible but that is dependant on visibility levels. With foogy conditions common during winter, the airport does not want to take chances.

Airport director P.K. Srivastava said technicians were attending to the major technical fault in the DVOR. Srivastava didn't not give any time frame for how long it will take to fix the problem but other airport officials said it could take up to two days.

Meanwhile, the incident has inconvenienced a lot of people who reached the airport to take a flight, only to find they could not.

Uttar Pradesh: Passengers in distress after flight services from/to Lucknow has been suspended due to Radar DVOR failure at Lucknow airport. pic.twitter.com/dZ7zuZJMFo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2017

The development is set to create a lot of problems to fliers between Lucknow-Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and some other international routes like Thailand and Singapore.

(with agency inputs)