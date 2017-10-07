UP Court to Hear Case Against Prakash Raj for 'Modi Bigger Actor' Comment

A case against national award-winning actor Prakash Raj over his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be heard in Lucknow court on Saturday. Raj had last Monday called PM Modi a “bigger actor” than him.Speaking at the 11th state meet of the Left-leaning Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Bengaluru, the actor had launched a scathing attack against PM Modi over his “silence” on the Gauri Lankesh murder. "The PM is a bigger actor than me, I should give him my award," he said.Prakash Raj had said that those celebrating activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh’s brutal murder were being followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.Prakash Raj was a very close friend of Lankesh. The 55-year-old editor of Kannada weekly, Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was killed by unidentified men outside her home in the city suburbs on September 5.“There is a huge crowd out there enjoying and celebrating it (Gauri Lankesh’s murder) on social media. We all know what their ideology is. Some of those celebrating this ghastly episode are being followed by none other than Mr Narendra Modi himself. This worries me,” Deccan Chronicle quoted Raj as saying.The acclaimed actor further said that he knows when a person is acting and when is he telling the truth."I am a renowned actor, do you (Modi) think I will not be able to detect when you are acting. At least show me some respect, considering the fact that I am an actor and I will be able to tell what the truth is and what is acting," another report in News Minute quoted him as saying.