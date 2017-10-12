Lucknow Mahotsav May be Based on Lakshman This Year, Say Sources

The first Lucknow Mahotsav after Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh may be more influenced by religion than culture.Sources told News18 that the theme for this year’s edition revolve around ‘spiritualism’ or ‘Lakshman’, the younger brother of Lord Ram, as many believe that the city was named after him and was also known as Lakhanpur and Laxmanpur in the earlier times.Highly places sources said that the Lucknow District Administration has proposed that the theme for Lucknow Mahotsav 2017 would be around Lakshman, and is now seeking suggestions from different bodies over the proposal.However, District Magistrate, Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma denied finalising any theme for the Lucknow Mahotsav. He said that proposals were asked from people regarding the theme.“It is too early for us to decide any theme for the Lucknow Mahotsav. We have asked people to send their proposals for the theme of the Mahotsav. The dates are also yet to be finalised because of the municipal body elections,” Sharma told News18.A meeting was also held to decide this year’s at the camp office of District Magistrate with the members of Lucknow Mahotsav Committee on Monday. In 2016, the theme of the annual festival was ‘Virasat and Vikas, Badalta Shitij’ that portrayed the city’s rich culture and heritage. Similarly in 2015, the theme of the event was ‘Badalta Lucknow Sawarta Lucknow’.The dates of the Lucknow Mahotsav are also expected to change this year. The committee had proposed to organize the festival as usual between November 25 and December 5, but due to the municipal elections, they might change. According to the district administration officials, the final decision on the date of the festival will be finalised only after the consent of the Election Commission, although the festival will be organized in the cultural site Regional Park Sector-L Ashiana as last year.In the meeting, chaired by Sharma, it decided that this time ‘Maut Ka Kuan’ (the death well) will not be exhibited in the festival. Apart from this, officials of all concerned departments, including police, LSA, municipal corporation, LDA, PWD and tourism, have been asked to prepare a plan for the preparation of Lucknow Mahotsav within 10 days.