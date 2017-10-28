Luxurious Lifestyle of Mahakal Temple Priests May Shock Princes, Foreigners: Justice Mishra

Justice Arun Mishra, who headed the bench that approved the new worship norms for ​ Ujjain's Mahakal temple, observed that the lifestyle of pandas (priests) there may even shock "princes" and foreigners.Justice Mishra, who is also from Madhya Pradesh and has reportedly visited the jyotirlingam too, questioned the infighting among the pandas even though they lived in all kinds of luxuries."Pandas are living luxurious lifestyle... even the foreigners will be shocked looking at their lifestyle," observed the judge on Friday, as he heard the matter relating to preservation of the Lord Mahakal idol in the Sanctum santorum.He added: "There are some such well-furnished guest houses for pandas of the temple that even princes cannot have.. air-conditioned with facilities."Justice Mishra remarked that pandas appear to have "full hold" on the temple and that they even offered services to devotees according to the latter's status."There are different categories of facilities provided by pandas...some are for VIPs; some are for foreigners and some other for locals," he said.Giving further an impression that the judge was quoting from his personal experience, Justice Mishra added: "I remember that one hall was air-conditioned but due to not improper ventilation, that was not working."As the bench approved the eight-point resolution passed by the temple management committee, Justice Mishra urged the pandas and others related to managing the affairs of the temple to shed confrontation in the interest of preserving the deity and for setting an example for other temples in the country by adopting all steps for upgrading facilities for the devotees.Notably, the case in the top court arises out of infighting between two factions over temple management.