Luxury Car Torched Near Sirsa After Dera Chief Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail
According to some villagers, a group of people arrived in two cars near Kotli village. Occupants of one of the cars came out, torched the vehicle and then went away in the other car.
Several vehicles were set alight by Dera Sacha Sauda sect members in Panchkula on August 25, 2017. (AP Photo)
Sirsa: A car was set on fire by unknown persons in the Kotli village near Sirsa on Monday after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape, the police said.
A luxury car, was torched by some unknown persons near the Kotli village which is 10 Km from Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, a police official said.
It appears that followers of Dera Sacha Sauda were involved, the official said.
"We are probing the matter. The statement of the village sarpanch is being recorded. Prima facie it appears to be an act of arson by Dera followers, who are irked over the court judgement," the police official said.
According to some villagers, a group of people arrived in two cars near Kotli village. Occupants of one of the cars came out, torched the vehicle and then went away in the other car, the villagers said.
Police officials said that all angles were being investigated.
CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh pronounced two sentences of 10 years rigorous imprisonment in each of the two rapes that date back to 2002.
